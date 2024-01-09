Factoring Market Revenue Expected to Reach USD 7,019.8 Billion by 2033; Amid Robust Industrial Growth and Economic Expansion

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, The Global Factoring Market size was projected to be USD 3,774.9 billion in 2023. By the end of 2024, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 4,016.5 billion. During the forecast period, the global market for factoring is expected to garner a 6.4% CAGR and reach a size of USD 7,019.8 billion by 2033.

Factoring is a financial transaction where businesses sell their accounts receivable (invoices) to a third party, known as a factor, at a discount. This process provides immediate cash flow to businesses, allowing them to maintain operations without waiting for the payment terms of the invoices to be fulfilled. The factoring market, a crucial segment of the financial industry, offers these services to businesses seeking to manage their cash flow and mitigate the risk of late or defaulted payments. It's particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that might not have the financial buffers of larger corporations.

The factoring market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for alternative financing options, as traditional bank loans may not be accessible or suitable for all businesses, is a significant driver. The expansion of global trade necessitates businesses to manage longer payment terms and financial complexities associated with exporting goods and services, further fueling the market's growth. Technological advancements have also streamlined the factoring process, making it more efficient and accessible. However, the market faces challenges such as a varied regulatory environment across regions and the impact of economic fluctuations on the risk of receivables default.

Key Takeaways

The Factoring Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 7,019.8 billion by 2033. It is estimated to have a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2024 to 2033.

In 2023, Domestic Factoring dominated the market, capturing over 61.0% share due to the increasing demand from SMEs seeking immediate liquidity solutions within their home countries.

The manufacturing sector held a dominant market position in 2023, accounting for more than 25% share, as manufacturers require working capital for production.

Banks were the dominant players in the factoring market in 2023, boasting over 48% market share due to their trustworthiness, reliability, and comprehensive services.

Europe held a dominant market position in 2023, driven by a well-established financial infrastructure.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Factoring Market

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Financing Needs: Factoring serves as a common tool for SMEs to optimize cash flow and obtain necessary working capital. The trajectory of the factoring market mirrors the evolving financing needs of SMEs. Factors like restricted access to traditional bank financing, prolonged customer payment terms, and the urgency for immediate cash flow drive the demand for factoring services. As the global SME landscape expands, the factoring market stands poised for significant growth.

Economic Conditions: The growth trajectory of the factoring market is significantly shaped by economic conditions. During economic expansions, businesses often experience heightened sales and increased invoicing, leading to a heightened demand for factoring services. In contrast, economic downturns may impede businesses' access to financing from conventional sources, making factoring an appealing avenue to address cash flow challenges. Factors offering adaptable and prompt financing solutions are poised for success in both positive and challenging economic scenarios.

Global Trade and Supply Chain Dynamics: The factoring market is impacted by global trade and the intricacies of supply chain dynamics. With the ongoing growth of international trade, there is a rising demand for financing solutions capable of navigating the complexities inherent in cross-border transactions. Factors specializing in international factoring stand to gain from the expanding global supply chains and the increased need for financing solutions that facilitate trade between buyers and sellers across different countries.

Regulatory Environment: The regulatory environment plays a crucial role in influencing the growth and operations of the factoring market. Regulations pertaining to financial services, debt collection, and consumer protection exhibit variations across jurisdictions, impacting the legal framework governing factor operations. Favorable regulations that foster the development of the factoring industry, offer legal protections, and ensure transparency can contribute significantly to market growth.

For Instance,

In 2023, BNY Mellon has made substantial investments in digital platforms and automation tools to enhance their factoring services. These efforts encompass the optimization of the onboarding process, seamless integration with accounting systems, and the provision of real-time invoice tracking capabilities.

In 2023, Citibank has entered into strategic partnerships with various fintech startups to introduce cutting-edge factoring solutions. This initiative involves integrating factoring features seamlessly into existing platforms utilized by small businesses and harnessing AI-powered credit scoring to expedite approval processes.

In 2023, JPMorgan Chase has extended its suite of supply chain finance solutions, frequently encompassing factoring as an integral element. This expansion is designed to deliver comprehensive financial solutions, fostering improved cash flow and operational efficiency for both businesses and their suppliers.

Top Trends in the Global Factoring Market

Rise of Fintech and Digital Platforms: Fintech companies and digital platforms are driving a paradigm shift in the factoring industry. The emergence of online factoring platforms is providing streamlined and accessible experiences for both factors and clients. These platforms leverage technology to automate processes, enhance risk assessment methodologies, enable smooth online transactions, and grant immediate access to a variety of financing options. Fintech innovations, spanning AI, machine learning, blockchain, and data analytics, are fundamentally transforming the operational landscape for factors and redefining their interactions with clients.

Supply Chain Finance Integration: The integration of factoring into broader supply chain finance initiatives is gaining momentum. This strategic trend involves factors partnering with various financial institutions, such as banks and fintech companies, to provide all-encompassing financing solutions throughout the supply chain. By combining factoring with additional financial options like purchase order financing and inventory financing, factors can deliver comprehensive working capital solutions, ultimately optimizing cash flow and improving overall supply chain efficiency.

International Factoring and Cross-Border Transactions: With the globalization of trade, international factoring is gaining prominence. Factors that specialize in cross-border transactions are witnessing significant growth as businesses seek financing solutions that cater to their global operations. Factors are leveraging technology, networks, and partnerships to provide seamless cross-border factoring services, addressing currency risk, language barriers, and legal complexities. This trend is driven by the increasing volume of international trade and the need for efficient financing solutions in global supply chains.

Non-Recourse Factoring: The adoption of non-recourse factoring, involving the factor taking on the credit risk associated with debtor non-payment, is gaining prominence. Businesses are opting for non-recourse factoring as a strategic measure to offload the credit risk tied to their invoices onto the factor. This strategic decision empowers businesses to safeguard their cash flow and proactively address the risk of potential bad debts. In response to the escalating demand for this risk-shifting strategy, factors are broadening their non-recourse factoring services and enhancing their risk assessment methodologies to cater to businesses seeking heightened credit protection.



Report Segmentation of the Factoring Market

Type Analysis

In 2023, the Domestic Factoring Segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 61.0% share. This segment's substantial market share can be attributed to its pivotal role in providing liquidity and credit management solutions primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the same country. The growth in this sector is driven by the increasing need for alternative financing methods, a trend fueled by the reluctance of traditional banks to extend credit to smaller businesses.

The rise in trade activities, coupled with the growing awareness of the benefits of domestic factoring, such as improved cash flow and reduced risk of bad debt, has further bolstered this segment's growth. Additionally, technological advancements in the finance sector, offering more efficient and user-friendly factoring services, have significantly contributed to the expansion of domestic factoring.

End-User Analysis

In 2023, the Manufacturing Segment held a dominant market position in the Factoring Market, capturing more than a 25% share. This significant market share is largely attributed to the manufacturing sector's extensive need for working capital, driven by long production cycles and extended credit terms offered to buyers. The reliance on factoring services in this sector is further compounded by the global supply chain's complexities, where timely payment is crucial for maintaining operational efficiency. Factoring provides manufacturers with immediate cash flow, mitigating the gap between production costs and revenue realization, which is especially vital for small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Service Provider

In 2023, the Banks segment held a dominant market position in the Factoring Market, capturing more than a 48% share. This dominance can be attributed to the trust and reliability typically associated with banks. Many businesses prefer banks for factoring services due to their established reputations, extensive customer bases, and comprehensive financial solutions. Banks offer the advantage of integrated services, allowing businesses to manage all their financial needs, including factoring, under one roof. However, banks often have stringent criteria for factoring services, which can limit access for smaller businesses with less established credit histories.

Things to know

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2023) US$ 3,774.9 Billion Dimensions Value 2033 US$ 7,019.8 Billion CAGR (2024 to 2033) 6.4% Europe Revenue Share 35% Biggest market Manufacturing Segment Base Year 2023 Historic Period 2018 to 2022

Company Profiles

The competitive landscape of the Market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major players include:

Top 12 Company Profiles

Citigroup Inc. (Citibank)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co.

BNP Paribas

HSBC Holdings plc

Deutsche Bank AG

CIT Group Inc.

Santander Group

PNC Financial Services Group

DBS Bank Ltd

BNY Mellon

Standard Chartered PLC

Market Segments

Type

Domestic Factoring

International Factoring

End-User

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Construction

Transportation

Other End-Users

Service Provider

Banks

Non-Bank Financial Institutions

Fintech Companies

Regional Analysis

In 2023, Europe held a dominant market position in the factoring market, capturing more than a 35% share. This substantial market share can be attributed to the region's robust financial infrastructure and the widespread adoption of factoring services among small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Particularly in Western Europe, the factoring market thrived due to the high demand for alternative financing methods, which emerged as a key driver of growth.

Key Regions and Countries Covered in this Report:

North America The US Canada

Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Russia Netherland Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India New Zealand Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



