Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2024 (investor calendar)

AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2024 as follows:



29 February 2024 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2023

8 April 2024 Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2023

31 May 2024 Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2024

31 August 2024 Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2024