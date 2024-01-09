Dates of periodic information disclosure of AUGA group, AB for the year 2024 (investor calendar)

AUGA group, AB (legal entity code: 126264360, registered office address: Konstitucijos pr. 21C, Vilnius; hereinafter – the Company) is planning to announce the results of the Company in the year 2024 as follows:
|29 February 2024
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for twelve months of 2023
|8 April 2024
|Consolidated audited annual financial report for the year 2023
|31 May 2024
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first three months of 2024
|31 August 2024
|Consolidated unaudited half-yearly financial report for the first six months of 2024
|30 November 2024
|Consolidated unaudited interim financial report for the first nine months of 2024
CEO
Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė
+370 5 233 5340