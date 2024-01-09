Lynx Air Adds Charlottetown to its Growing Network

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx), has announced the addition of Charlottetown to its ever-expanding flight network. With service starting on May 30, 2024, Charlottetown will be the 22nd destination served by Lynx across North America.



Canada’s newest ultra-affordable airline will operate flights between Charlottetown Airport (YYG) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) with through service to Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Initially, there will be four flights in and out of Charlottetown per week starting on May 30, 2024, increasing to six flights per week in and out of Charlottetown from June 10. The Charlottetown – Calgary flights will operate as “through flights” with a short stop in Toronto, offering a seamless journey, with a single boarding pass, bags checked through to the final destination, and no need to deplane in between.

The fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $59* one way, including taxes. The airline has also launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 35 per cent off base fares, network wide with the promo code PEI. The sale will run until 11:59 PM EDT on January 10, 2024. To book an ultra-affordable fare, please visit FlyLynx.com.

“We are pleased to be expanding our services to Charlottetown in response to strong demand from travellers,” said Vijay Bathija, Chief Commercial Officer of Lynx. “Whether you are travelling to connect with friends and family or to discover the natural beauty of PEI’s coastline, world class seafood or Island hospitality, Lynx is proud to make this beautiful province accessible to more Canadians with our ultra-affordable fares. Fares to and from Charlottetown start from as low as $59.00* one way, including taxes."

“The Province of Prince Edward Island is pleased to be welcoming Lynx Air, and its guests, to our province,” said Minister of Fisheries, Tourism, Sport and Culture Cory Deagle. “Reliable air access to and from key destinations is important to support trade, tourism and population growth in our province. We will continue to work with the Charlottetown Airport Authority and air partners to give travellers more options.”

“YYG Charlottetown Airport is pleased to welcome Lynx Air and their ultra-affordable fares to Prince Edward Island,” says Doug Newson, CEO of the Charlottetown Airport Authority. “Lynx provides another attractive option for those wishing to experience our world class tourism product and Islanders looking for a low fare option to two of our most popular destinations. We welcome Lynx to YYG and look forward to working with them to ensure their entry here is a successful one.”

“We are thrilled to see the continued growth and success of Lynx Air with the addition of its newest route to Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, creating additional options for Albertans looking to explore one of Canada’s most beautiful regions, and enhancing YYC’s connectivity with destinations across Canada,” says Chris Dinsdale, CEO of The Calgary Airport Authority. “We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Lynx as we continue welcoming travellers to all the sights and experiences that Calgary and its surrounding region have to offer.”

Lynx’s Charlottetown Schedule

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 30-May-24 Monday/Thursday Charlottetown Airport (YYG) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) 30-May-24 Monday/Thursday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Charlottetown Airport (YYG) 10-June-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday Charlottetown Airport (YYG) Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) 10-June-24 Monday/Wednesday/Friday Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Charlottetown Airport (YYG) 10-Jun-24 Monday ** Calgary International Airport (YYC) Charlottetown Airport (YYG) 12-Jun-24 Wednesday/Friday Charlottetown Airport (YYG) ** Calgary International Airport (YYC)

Please note that dates are subject to change. Please visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

**Operating as through flights with a single boarding pass and baggage transferred to the final destination.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx), Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, is on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with ultra-affordable fares and a customer-focused flying experience. The airline was recently awarded Youngest Fleet in North America by ch-aviation. Lynx operates a brand-new fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, bringing an elevated customer experience to low-cost travel in Canada. These ultra-efficient and reliable aircraft reduce Lynx’s carbon footprint, making Lynx one of Canada’s most sustainable airlines. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.