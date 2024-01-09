South Korea Warehouse Automation Market: Rapid Growth Outlook and Key Trends to 2027

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Warehouse Automation Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The logistics landscape in South Korea is undergoing a dynamic transformation. A new research publication on the South Korea Warehouse Automation Market now provides an in-depth analysis, market overview, and future outlook to 2027. The report is an essential resource for stakeholders in the warehousing and logistics industry, business strategists, and investors looking to understand the trajectory of this booming market.

South Korea is currently positioned as an integral logistics hub in Asia, with its warehouse automation market exhibiting significant growth. The surge is fueled by the economy's high performance, an increase in digital revenue, and a strong government thrust to solidify the nation's status as a regional logistics epicenter.

Market Segmentation and Trends:

3PL and Multi-Client Warehouses: The report analyzes the trend that 3PL dedicated client warehouses constituted the majority of the market share in 2022, with a shift towards multi-client warehouses forecast for the coming years.

Installation and Maintenance Services: Insights point to a major portion of the market in 2022 being dominated by new installation projects, attributed to the rise in e-commerce and the post-pandemic labor shortage, alongside a minor share for maintenance services.

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS): The application of AS/RS technology, although holding a minor share, is explained in detail, indicating its role in improving floor space utilization, safety, and productivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The South Korean warehouse automation sector boasts a mix of domestic and international players, with Daifuku leading the charge. The report highlights the competitive strategies of top players like SFA Corporation, Dematic, SSI Schaefer, and Hyundai Movex, as well as emerging contenders like AutoStore System Ltd and Hik Robotics.

Government Initiatives and Industry Support



The South Korean government's commitment to supporting warehouse automation through R&D, tax incentives, and regulatory reforms is elaborately covered in the research. These initiatives are crucial in nurturing an environment conducive to adopting cutting-edge automation technologies.

Recent Developments and Future Projections:

The industry's recent developments are meticulously chronicled, including the adoption of automation technologies by general merchandise, retail, and e-commerce sectors to mitigate labor costs and shortages. With South Korea's aging population and the explosive demand for online food delivery and same-day services, warehouse automation is set to ascend to new heights.

Looking forward, the report forecasts that the market size of warehouse automation in South Korea is set to exhibit an upward trend from 2022 to 2027. The expanding cold storage facilities and the integration of collaborative mobile robots enhance the future outlook for the industry, with players like Mujin and Ocado Retail unleashing the potential of these technologies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Country Overview

2.1 South Korea Country Overview

2.2 Internet Population and Smart Phone Penetration in South Korea



3. Market Overview

3.1 South Korea Warehouse Automation Market Overview

3.2 Global & Regional Warehouse Automation Market Overview

3.3 Overview and Genesis of Warehouse Automation Market in South Korea

3.4 Export and Import scenario of Warehouse Automation Machinery in South Korea

3.5 Ecosystem of Warehouse Automation Market in South Korea



4. Market Size

4.1 South Korea Warehouse Automation Market Size, 2016-2022



5. Market Segmentation

5.1 Market Segmentation By End-User Industry, 2022

5.2 Market Segmentation By 3PL Client and 3PL Dedicated Client by End-User Industry, 2022

5.3 Market Segmentation By New installation Project Vs Maintenance Services and By Technology, 2022

5.4 Market Segmentation By New Installation Projects by AGV and AMR Technology and By WMS Solutions, 2022



6. Industry Analysis

6.1 Growth Drivers of South Korea Warehouse Automation Industry

6.2 Trends and Developments in South Korea Warehouse Automation Market

6.3 Issues and Challenges in South Korea Warehouse Automation Market

6.4 SWOT Analysis of South Korea Warehouse Automation Market

6.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis of South Korea Warehouse Automation Industry

6.6 Government Initiatives & Regulations



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 PEAK Matrix Assessment of South Korea Warehouse Automation Market

7.2 Market Share of Major Warehouse Automation Players, 2022

7.3 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Warehouse Automation Market

7.4 Daifuku and Dematic Product Portfolio in South Korea Warehouse Automation Market



8. Snapshot of Warehousing Industry in South Korea



9. Future Outlook and Projections, 2022-2027

9.1 South Korea Warehouse Automation Future Market Size, 2022-2027

9.2 Segmentation based on End-User Industry, 2027

9.3 Segmentation by 3PL Client and 3PL Dedicated Client by End-User Industry, 2027

9.4 Segmentation By New installation Project Vs Maintenance Services and By Technology, 2027

9.5 Segmentation by New Installation Projects by AGV and AMR Technology and By WMS Solutions, 2027

9.6 Upcoming Socio Demographic Changes in South Korea



10. Analyst Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Daifuku Korea Co Ltd

SFA Corporation

Dematic (Kion Group)

SSI SCHAEFER Systems International Limited

Hyundai Movex Co. Ltd

SM Core Co Ltd

Geekplus Technology Co.

HAI robotics and LG CNS

AutoStore System Ltd

Hik Robotics

