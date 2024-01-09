Global OLED Market Forecast Report 2023-2027 - Dynamic Growth at CAGR of 19.57% Through 2027 with Focus on North America, Europe, and APAC Regions

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OLED Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global OLED market is poised to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.57% from 2023 to 2027. Price projections indicate 18%-21% increase within this category during the forecast period.



This comprehensive intelligence report delves into global procurement strategies, offering valuable insights into pricing models, supplier selection criteria, and category management objectives.



Unlocking Growth Opportunities



To unlock incremental growth and leverage spend momentum, it is essential to understand regional spend growth and demand analysis. With the OLED market witnessing an incremental spend of approximately USD 39.94 billion, specific regions like North America, Europe, and APAC emerge as influential contributors due to their robust supplier bases and escalating demand.



This procurement report conducts a comprehensive growth analysis, shedding light on factors that drive or hinder growth in individual geographies. It also identifies lucrative opportunities for both buyers and suppliers, providing insights into spend growth, regional segmentation, and category spend analysis across regions such as North America, South America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa.



Exploring Pricing Trends



Within in-depth market analysis, the report thoroughly explores diverse pricing models, meticulously assessing their advantages and limitations. This report's specialized pricing section presents insights into category prices across significant regions such as North America, South America, Europe, MEA, and APAC.



Furthermore, this report provides a comprehensive description of available discounts on category prices, empowering businesses to identify and capitalize on cost-saving opportunities. By combining these elements, the report delivers sophisticated market intelligence, enabling informed pricing decisions in a competitive landscape.



Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Supplier Bargaining Power



Understanding the total cost of ownership (TCO) structure is crucial in procurement decisions. This report offers comprehensive insights into TCO, elaborating on supplier-side costs and buyer-side costs. By considering TCO beyond the initial purchase price, businesses can optimize their investment decisions.



Additionally, the report delves into supplier margins within the supply chain, providing valuable insights for informed strategic sourcing decisions.



Sustainability practices



The report focuses on multiple sustainability practices present within the category and major vendors adopting such sustainability practices on a global scale



Category Management Objectives and Strategic Cost-Saving Levers



The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement practices/strategies by buyers across industries.



Supplier Selection Criteria and Market Vendors



Selecting the right suppliers is critical for meeting sourcing needs. This report highlights key supplier selection criteria, empowering businesses to make informed decisions and forge strategic partnerships.



Additionally, it provides insights into major market vendors, including Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd., AU Optronics Corp., Universal Display Corp., Acuity Brands Inc., OSRAM GmbH, Japan Display Inc., Innolux Corp.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Executive Summary

Spend in 2022/Spend by region 2027

Cost structure/pricing outlook/margins by supplier type

Best practices and supplier KPIs

Industry Risks

2 Market Insights

2.1 Global category spend - global category spend and spend growth

2.2 Spend segmentation by region - regional spend 2022 and 2027

2.3 Regional influence on global spend



3 Category Pricing Insights -

3.1 Pricing - Pricing of the category

3.2 Discounts on prices

3.3 Pricing outlook

3.4 Supplier cost structure - Cost Structure

3.5 Overview of pricing models

3.6 Comparison of pricing models



4 Cost-saving Opportunities

4.1 Cost-saving levers

4.2 Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

4.3 Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

5 Best Practices

5.1 Procurement excellence best practices - - Procurement excellence strategy and Supplier Relationship Management

5.2 Procurement best practices

5.3 Sustainability practices - Sustainability: Impact on the category/Sustainability best practices



6 Category Ecosystem

6.1 Market favorability index for suppliers

6.2 Threat of rivalry

6.3 Buyer power

6.4 Supplier power

6.5 Threat of new entrants

6.6 Threat of substitutes



7 Category Management Strategy

7.1 Strategy objectives - Objectives

7.2 Supplier and buyer KPI's - KPI dashboard

7.3 Outsourcing category management activities - Category management enablers

7.4 Risk management - Risk management matrix



8 Category Management Enablers

8.1 Procurement organization - Procurement model

8.2 Category enablers - Technology Adoption



9 Suppliers Selection

9.1 RFx essentials - Rfx questions overview

9.2 Supplier selection criteria - Supplier selection criteria importance

9.3 Service level agreement - Service level agreement terms

9.4 Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics - Supplier performance benchmarking criteria



10 Suppliers under Coverage

10.1 Suppliers covered

10.2 Market positioning of suppliers - Market Positioning matrix

11 US Market Insights

11.1 Category spend in the US - Category spend and spend growth in the US

11.2 Pricing outlook in the US

11.3 Overview of best practices in the US - Procurement excellence strategy and SRM

11.4 US supply market overview

11.5 Market positioning of suppliers



12 Category Scope



Companies Mentioned

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

LG Display Co. Ltd.

AU Optronics Corp.

Universal Display Corp.

Acuity Brands Inc.

OSRAM GmbH

Japan Display Inc.

Innolux Corp.

