Containerboard Market Set to Expand by USD 27.08 Billion with E-Commerce Boom and Sustainable Packaging Needs – 2023-2028 Outlook

The containerboard market is forecasted to grow by USD 27.08 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a booming e-commerce industry, increasing need for sustainable packaging solutions, and increasing rate of urbanization.

This study identifies the advent of flexible packaging another prime reason driving the containerboard market growth during the next few years. Also, incorporation of advanced technologies across global containerboard market and increasing demand for innovative lightweight materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the containerboard market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The containerboard market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Food and beverages

Consumer goods

Industrial

Others

By Product

Recycled

Virgin

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report on the containerboard market covers the following areas:

Containerboard market sizing

Containerboard market forecast

Containerboard market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading containerboard market vendors that include Billerud AB, Cheng Loong Corp., DS Smith Plc, Georgia Pacific LLC, Greif Inc., International Paper Co., Klabin S.A., MEPCO, Mondi Plc, Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Packaging Corp. of America, Rengo Co. Ltd., The SCA Group LLC, SCG Packaging, Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, WestRock Co., and YFY Inc..

Also, the containerboard market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global containerboard market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Recycled - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Virgin - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Billerud AB

Cheng Loong Corp.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia Pacific LLC

Greif Inc.

International Paper Co.

Klabin S.A.

MEPCO

Mondi Plc

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Packaging Corp. of America

Rengo Co. Ltd.

The SCA Group LLC

SCG Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Co.

YFY Inc.

