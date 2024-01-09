Dental Floss Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2031 - Market Set for Strong Growth to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2031, Forecasts Reveal Rising Demand in Oral Hygiene by 2031

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Floss Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user, Region: (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental floss market is valued at US$ 1.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 1.7 billion by the end of 2031.
The increasing demand for interdental cleaning solutions, including dental floss, is driven by the rising incidence of dental problems like tooth decay, bad breath, and gum disease. Growing oral health awareness, driven by government and non-governmental initiatives, has positively impacted market growth. Aggressive advertising efforts and the launch of oral care products by renowned brands are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market development.
The dental floss industry as a whole is projected to experience significant growth by 2032, with companies adopting various strategies such as product launches, research and development, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures to expand their market share.
Key opportunities for dental floss manufacturers include:
- Untreated Dental Patients: The market presents opportunities due to the large number of untreated dental patients. Growing concerns about the prevalence of oral diseases are expected to drive market growth.
- Economic and Demographic Growth: Rapid economic and demographic growth, coupled with increasing disposable income, contributes to the overall growth of the healthcare sector. Poor product differentiation and diversification in low-end dental hygiene devices represent additional market opportunities.
Challenges Impacting Dental Floss Demand Growth
The global supply chain was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with government regulations forcing many companies to close manufacturing facilities or significantly reduce operations. Additionally, social factors such as poverty, race, and social groups contribute to diverse rates of dental disease, posing a significant challenge to market expansion.
Why the United States is a Lucrative Market for Dental Floss Producers
The U.S. market benefits from increased awareness among consumers regarding the use of dental floss. Awareness programs have been conducted to educate the population about the importance of flossing for oral health.
China's Significance in the Dental Floss Market
China's dental care market is expanding due to rising awareness of dental hygiene, oral cleanliness, and the occurrence of dental caries. Technological advancements and the development of new manufacturing methods for oral care products also contribute to market growth. Increasing population and rising family incomes have boosted consumer purchasing power, driving significant demand for oral care products in China.
Competitive Landscape
The dental floss market is highly fragmented, with numerous competitors engaged in dental floss production. The presence of leading global companies with extensive operations intensifies competition in the market.
Key Companies Profiled
- Procter & Gamble
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
- Dr Fresh LLC
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Lion Corporation
- Alfred Becht GmbH
- ALSCO Industries, Inc.
- GILLETTE
- Shantou Oral Health Co. Ltd
- Water Pik, Inc.
- The Humble Co.
Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
- Multifilament Floss
- Monofilament Floss
- Dental Tape
- Super Floss
- Floss Picks
- Others
By Form:
- Waxed Dental Floss
- Unwaxed Dental Floss
- Others
By Usage:
- Re-Usable
- Disposable
By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Drug Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- e-Commerce
By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mwy1em
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.