Industrial Batteries Market Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033: Increasing Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Batteries Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Battery Type, End User, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial batteries market has undergone notable expansion, driven by a convergence of factors emphasizing the growing need for dependable and sustainable power solutions across a range of industries. Furthermore, the rise of industrial automation in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and energy has generated a heightened need for continuous power supply. Industrial batteries play a crucial role in guaranteeing a consistent power source for vital systems, minimizing downtime, and improving overall operational efficiency. With industries increasingly adopting automation for enhanced productivity, the importance of dependable energy storage solutions has become paramount.

Additionally, continual progress in battery research and development has resulted in notable advancements, especially in the areas of energy density, cycle life, and safety. These technological enhancements enhance the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness of industrial batteries. Innovations like solid-state batteries and advanced chemical compositions play a crucial role in the overall expansion and competitiveness of the industrial batteries market.

Moreover, the forecast period anticipates significant growth in the industrial batteries market, propelled by various key factors. The increasing prevalence of industrial automation in diverse sectors necessitates dependable power solutions, accentuating the demand for industrial batteries to guarantee uninterrupted operations.

Additionally, the global shift towards renewable energy underscores the vital role of industrial batteries in storing and overseeing energy generated from sources such as solar and wind power, thereby enhancing grid stability. Furthermore, the expanding electric vehicle market serves as a catalyst for growth, with industrial batteries playing a pivotal role in both electric vehicle manufacturing and the development of charging infrastructure.

Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by End User

Electric Grid Storage

Industrial Equipment

Power Storage

Telecommunication

Others

Segmentation by Battery Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead-acid

Nickel-Based

Others

Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The following companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Enersys, Inc.

Exide Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH.

C&D Technologies, Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

LG Chem.

Toshiba Corporation

Vision Group

Ritar International Group

Amaron Batteries

Victron Energy

Northvolt AB

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the main factors driving the demand for industrial batteries market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global industrial batteries market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in industrial batteries industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the industrial batteries in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

What are the Innovations and Technological Advancements in industrial batteries market?

How does the expansion of the end use industries contribute to the growth of the industrial batteries sector?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Overview: Industrial Batteries

1.1.2 Trends: Current & Future Impact Assessment

1.1.2.1 Increasing Demand of Lithium-Ion Batteries in Renewable Energy Sector

1.1.2.2 Advancements in Telecommunication Sector

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6 Impact analysis for key global events- covid19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East crisis

1.7 Comparative Analysis of Different Type of Industrial Batteries

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

2. Applications

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Industrial Batteries Market (By End User)

2.3.1 Electric Grid Storage

2.3.2 Industrial Equipment

2.3.3 Power Storage

2.3.4 Telecommunication

2.3.5 Others

3. Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Industrial Batteries Market (by Battery Type)

3.3.1 Lithium-Ion

3.3.2 Lead-acid

3.3.3 Nickel-Based

3.3.4 Others

4. Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.1.1 Table: Global Industrial Batteries Market, By Region, (MWH), 2022-2033

4.1.2 Table: Global Industrial Batteries Market, By Region, ($ Million), 2022-2033

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 Rest of the World





5. MARKETS - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

Enersys, Inc.

Exide Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corp.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Saft Groupe S.A.

ROBERT BOSCH GmbH.

C&D Technologies, Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc.

LG Chem.

Toshiba Corporation

Vision Group

Ritar International Group

Amaron Batteries

Victron Energy

Northvolt

6. Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lblnif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.