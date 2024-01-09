Global Packaged Water Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027, Featuring Profiles of Coca-Cola, BlueTriton Brands, Danone & Zhejiang Nongfushanquan Water Co.

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Packaged Water Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Packaged Water industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2017-22, and forecast to 2027). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The packaged water market consists of retail sale packaged water. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. All currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant annual average 2022 exchange rates.

The global Packaged water market had total revenues of $173.64 billion in 2022, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.9% between 2017 and 2022, to reach a total of 274.51 billion liters in 2022.

The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.5% for the five-year period 2022 - 2027, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $273.49 billion by the end of 2027.

Key questions answered in the report:

What was the size of the Global packaged water market by value in 2022?

What will be the size of the Global packaged water market in 2027?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global packaged water market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global packaged water market?

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the packaged water market in the global

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global packaged water market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key packaged water market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global packaged water market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Geography segmentation

1.6. Market share

1.7. Market rivalry

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation

4.3. Market distribution



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast

5.2. Market volume forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Market share

7.2. Who are the leading players in the global packaged water market?

7.3. Which companies have been most successful in increasing their market shares in the last 5 years (2017-2022)?

7.4. Which companies market shares have suffered in the last 5 years (2017-2022)?

7.5. What are the most popular brands in the global packaged water market?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. The Coca-Cola Co

8.2. BlueTriton Brands

8.3. Danone SA

8.4. Zhejiang Nongfushanquan Water Co. Ltd.



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roz737

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.