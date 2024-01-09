Sepsis Diagnostics Market Set to Soar Past USD 1.30 Billion by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sepsis Diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 9.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The rising prevalence of sepsis cases worldwide, the need for rapid and accurate diagnostic methods to improve patient outcomes, increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the importance of early sepsis detection, and advancements in diagnostic technologies such as biomarker assays and molecular diagnostics are fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Sepsis Diagnostics market, growing emphasis on point-of-care testing for sepsis in emergency departments and critical care settings, the development of novel biomarkers and molecular diagnostic methods for sepsis detection, an increasing focus on early prediction and risk stratification of sepsis to improve patient outcomes, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in sepsis diagnostics for more accurate and rapid results are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sepsis Diagnostics Market"

Pages - 157

Tables - 59

Figures -75

Sepsis diagnostic is the process of identifying sepsis patients. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that arises when the body's response to an infection damages its own tissues and organs. Early detection and treatment of sepsis is critical to improving patient outcomes.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/sepsis-diagnostics-market

Prominent Players in Sepsis Diagnostics Market

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

bioMérieux

Cepheid

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Life Sciences)

DiaSorin

EKF Diagnostics

Fujifilm

Hologic, Inc

Hycult Biotech

Luminex Corporation

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

MilliporeSigma

Mindray

Nanosphere Health Sciences

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



0.67 Billion 2030 Value Projection



1.30 Billion CAGR 9.8% Segments Covered















Technology Blood Culture Technology and Immunoassays



Application Hospitals and Diagnostics Centres











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Blood Culture Media Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Blood culture media dominate the global online market as they are essential for isolating and identifying microorganisms in blood samples, which is a critical step in diagnosing sepsis. These products are fundamental in the early detection and identification of pathogens responsible for sepsis, helping healthcare providers initiate timely treatment.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/sepsis-diagnostics-market

Healthcare Facilities are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, healthcare facilities are the leading segment as it is often associated with healthcare-associated infections, and hospitals are where a significant proportion of sepsis cases are diagnosed and treated. Patients in intensive care units (ICUs) and other critical care settings are particularly vulnerable to sepsis.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region also had a relatively high incidence of sepsis cases, partly due to an aging population and the prevalence of chronic illnesses. Robust research and development activities, along with regulatory support, contributed to advancements in sepsis diagnostics technology.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Sepsis Diagnostics market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Sepsis Diagnostics.

Key Developments in Sepsis Diagnostics Market

In May 2023, BioFire Diagnostics announced the launch of its FilmArray BCID2 Panel, a sepsis diagnostic assay that can detect over 40 bacterial and fungal pathogens.

In April 2023, GenMark Diagnostics announced the launch of its ePlex Blood Culture ID Panel, a diagnostic assay that can detect over 40 bacterial and fungal pathogens associated with sepsis.

In March 2023, Sysmex Corporation announced a partnership with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to develop a rapid diagnostic test for sepsis that can be used at the point-of-care.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/sepsis-diagnostics-market

Key Questions Answered in Sepsis Diagnostics Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Industrial Radiography Market

Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market

Global Film Dressing Market

Global Electrosurgical Generators Market

Global Hemostasis Products Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com