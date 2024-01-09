Bioprocess Bags Market revenue to hit USD 23 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioprocess bags market size is expected to expand at ~19% CAGR from 2024 to 2036. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 23 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of ~USD 5 billion in the year 2023.The reason behind the growth is impelled by the spiking manufacturing of vaccines. Pharmaceutical firms create and make use of bioprocess to develop, transport, are cultivate vaccines. Lately, more than 1 billion doses of vaccine are produced globally each month, and the total vaccine production exceeded the global demand in 2022 to over 22 billion. The growing popularity of single-use bioprocessing technologies are believed to fuel the bioprocess bags market. Owing to the quick uptake of disposable bioprocessing equipment by pharmaceutical firms, single-use technologies, or goods meant for one-time use, have acquired substantial popularity that can be employed throughout the bioproduction process, from the creation of buffers and media to the cultivation of vaccines in bioreactors.

Ongoing advancements in materials and manufacturing technologies for bioprocess bags aim to improve their performance, reliability, and safety. Bioprocess bags, also known as single-use bags or disposable bags, are widely used in the biopharmaceutical industry for the storage and transportation of biopharmaceutical products. These bags are made from plastic films and are designed for various applications such as storage, mixing, and transportation of liquids in the bioprocessing of drugs and vaccines.

Increasing Drug Development across the Globe to Boost Market Growth

Single-use bioprocess bags utilize Fetal bovine serum (FBS) in bioprocessing which is a vital part of medication discovery and the production of biopharmaceuticals. Bioprocess bags, which exist in a variety of sizes, are frequently used for the storage, transport, and processing of biologics and biosimilars owing to their sterile and adaptable qualities, as well as the lower danger of cross-contamination. The biopharmaceutical industry is experiencing a paradigm shift with the escalating adoption of single-use technologies, notably bioprocess bags. This transformation is underpinned by the industry's pursuit of operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced flexibility. Traditional stainless-steel equipment, though robust, presents challenges in terms of cleaning validation, downtime, and the risk of cross-contamination. In contrast, single-use technologies, epitomized by bioprocess bags, offer a compelling solution to these challenges. The development of companion diagnostics, which involves the use of diagnostic tests to identify biomarkers for patient stratification, is a key driver in the personalized medicine field. These tests help match patients with therapies that are most likely to be effective for their specific genetic makeup.

Bioprocess Bags Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Biopharmaceutical Production to Drive the Market Growth in North America Region

The bioprocess bags market in North America region is estimated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2036. The regional market impelled by the rising funding in the manufacturing of vaccines. As a result, there has been an increase in the development of vaccines in the region which would lead to higher demand for bioprocess bags. For instance, As of April 2020, American biopharmaceutical companies worked on around 240 vaccines to prevent and treat diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer's disease, allergies, and autoimmune disorders by employing new technologies that have the potential to stop the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), provide protection against malaria, and treat various types of cancer. In 2020 through March 2022, the US federal government spent over USD 2 billion on research and development of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. The bioprocess bags market in North America is experiencing robust growth driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. As the region continues to witness a surge in the development and production of biologic drugs, there is a parallel rise in the need for efficient and flexible bioprocessing solutions.

Adoption of Single-Use Technologies in Bioprocessing to Propel the Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

The Asia Pacific bioprocess bags market is estimated to garner the highest CAGR by the end of 2036. The adoption of single-use technologies, of which bioprocess bags are a key component, is a pivotal growth driver in the Asia Pacific market. Biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the region are increasingly recognizing the advantages of single-use systems, including reduced contamination risk, enhanced operational flexibility, and cost efficiency. The disposable nature of bioprocess bags eliminates the need for complex cleaning processes associated with traditional stainless-steel equipment, contributing to streamlined workflows and faster production cycles. The shift towards single-use technologies aligns with the industry's emphasis on efficiency and adaptability to changing market dynamics. The Asia Pacific single-use technology in the bioprocess industry is anticipated to grow to USD 1 billion by 2026. Government initiatives and a supportive regulatory environment in Asia Pacific are contributing to the growth of the bioprocess bags market. Governments across the region are investing in the development of the biopharmaceutical sector, fostering innovation and technological advancements.

Bioprocess Bags, Segmentation by Type

2D Bioprocess Bags

3D Bioprocess Bags

Amongst these segments, the 2D bioprocess segment is anticipated to hold the largest share over the forecast period. Compared to high-income countries, prevalence has been increasing more quickly in low- and middle-income nations as a result of an increase in obesity, alcohol consumption, immigration, and urbanization brought on by a variety of factors which is a significant factor in kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, blindness, and lower limb amputating. Diabetes treatment frequently includes taking insulin or other diabetes medications or the use of an insulin pump, routine blood sugar monitoring, and carbohydrate tracking by frequently utilizing a variety of insulin kinds that differ in their rates of action and the duration of their effects as it takes the place of the hormone that your body is unable to make. Moreover, 2D bioprocess bags are used for a wide range of uses including the preparation, storage, and transportation of biopharmaceutical solutions such as insulin and other diabetes-related solutions. By 2030, there will be more than 7070 new cases of type 2 diabetes worldwide for every 100,000 people.

Bioprocess Bags, Segmentation by End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

CMOs & CROs

Academic & Research Institutes

Amongst these segments, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment in bioprocess bags market is anticipated to hold a significant share over the forecast period, due to the rising introduction of new products. For instance, in February 2021, Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, a pioneer in the production of innovative, high-performance polymer solutions launched a new cell VueLife "HP" Series Bag cell culture testing culture bag designed specifically for T cell-derived therapies with a unique laminate film layer for treating cancer by harnessing the patient’s immune system by isolating their T cells and engineering them to elicit an immune response. The growing demand for personalized medicine is a significant driver shaping the growth trajectory of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. As understanding of genetics and molecular biology deepens, there is a paradigm shift towards treatments tailored to individual patient profiles. Personalized medicine, which includes therapies based on a patient's genetic makeup, requires sophisticated bioprocessing technologies for development and production. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are responding to this shift, investing in technologies that enable the customization of treatments to meet individual patient needs.

Few of the well-known industry leaders in bioprocess bags market that are profiled by Research Nester are Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, CellBios Healthcare and Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., Saint-Gobain, Corning Incorporated, Entegris, Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., PROAnalytics, LLC., and other key market players.

Recent Development in the Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Announced to establish a production facility for single-use technology (SUT) that can be utilized in numerous manufacturing processes, including processing, separation, and storage, owing to their flexibility, which enables expandable bioreactor quantities and a more environmentally friendly procedure than stainless steel reactors.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech acquired Polyplus a provider of innovative upstream technologies to make reagents and plasmids that are vitally important for creating viral vectors that are used in cell and gene treatment therapies more cheaply, to enable the workflow of the entire process to be optimized and effectively grow its product line and implement an effective acquisition strategy.

