Global Real-time PCR, Digital PCR and End-point PCR Market Analysis 2024-2030: Quantitative PCR Leads Technology Segment in Expanding Industry

The global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market size is expected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. However, the real global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market without the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Digital PCR is a novel technique for absolute quantification and analysis of minority sequences in the presence of similar majority sequences. dPCR allows for precise and sensitive nucleic acid measurement. In addition, real-time PCR provides precise and early diagnosis of diseases and rapid and targeted patient care hence anticipated to increase the demand in the coming years







The rise in the occurrence of diseases such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors is fueling the application expansion of the global market. According to Globocan 2020, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in Europe, with an estimated 477,534 newly diagnosed cases. Furthermore, the benefits of digital polymerase chain reaction over traditional technologies such as real-time and quantitative polymerase chain reaction are likely to drive adoption throughout the forecast period. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures in emerging nations and the increased need for accurate molecular disease detection are propelling the market growth.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for digital PCR instruments and reagents. COVID-19 infections are detected using modern digital PCR instruments as a molecular diagnosis technique. According to the WHO, around 273 million cases have been diagnosed and roughly 5.3 million deaths have been documented worldwide due to COVID-19 as of December 2021. Moreover, in the pharmaceutical industry, digital PCR machines are also employed in R&D.



Furthermore, advancements in technology and an increase in the number of product launches in the global market are expected to support the market growth. For instance, in June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. announced the release of the PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 waste-water quantifying kit for COVID-19 wastewater screening.



Additionally, the increase in R&D projects for advancements in technology and an increase in collaborations between firms for the development of digital polymerase chain reactions are expected to increase the usage of PCR testing. For instance, Qiagen partnered with Atila BioSystems & Actome GmbH in January 2022 to deliver non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) technologies to QIAGEN's dPCR for a growing number of applications for QIAcuity. As a result, the usage of real-time and digital PCR technologies is projected to increase during the forecast period.



Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-point PCR Market Report Highlights

By technology, the Quantitative PCR segment held largest revenue share of over 83.34% in 2023. This is attributed to the high adoption of technology supported by the introduction of products based on real-time polymerase chain reaction for screening and diagnosis of COVID-19

The consumables and reagents segment held the largest revenue share of over 62.62% in 2023 due to the increased demand for earlier detection and the number of significant companies manufacturing digital PCR consumables and reagents

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of over 35.94% in 2023 due to the presence of high R&D investment, the availability of a technologically advanced healthcare research framework, the strong presence of prominent polymerase chain reaction manufacturers, and an expanding requirement for rapid diagnostic tests in the region

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers



Rising incidence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders

Technological advancements in PCR

Implementation of MIQE guidelines

Increasing demand for rapid diagnostic tests and growing adoption of qPCR & dPCR technologies

Increasing number of CROs and forensic & research laboratories

Increasing demand for prenatal genetic testing procedures

Market Restraint Analysis



High device costs associated with Real time PCR (qPCR)

Stringent regulatory policies

