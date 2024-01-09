Kenya Construction Industry Analysis & Forecast: Rapid Growth and Emerging Opportunities in Building and Infrastructure Sectors with CAGR of 7.2% During 2023-2027

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Kenya is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a robust expansion of 7.7%, reaching an impressive KES 973 billion in 2023. Despite facing near-term challenges, the industry’s performance remains promising with a solid medium to long-term outlook.

Industry dynamics suggest a sustained growth momentum that is expected to maintain a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2027. By the end of this period, the construction output in Kenya is forecasted to hit KES 1,283.3 billion, guided by various developmental projects and government initiatives.

A comprehensive market intelligence report is now available, unveiling detailed opportunities within the Kenyan building and infrastructure construction industry. This databook series offers over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), elucidating growth trends in building construction, infrastructure development, construction cost analysis, and insights into key cities shaping Kenya’s construction landscape.



Insightful Market Dynamics: The report delivers an extensive data-centric overview of the construction industry’s size and structure. Analysts have dissected the industry’s dynamics, providing valuable insights into end market opportunities.

Residential and Commercial Construction Outlook:

Residential Construction: The report examines the market landscape by construction type, developmental stages, affordability, and location with comprehensive value, volume, and unit data.

Commercial Construction: Readers will gain an understanding of the construction outlook across office, retail, hospitality, restaurants, and sports facilities, segmented by both value and volume.

Institutional and Industrial Sectors:

The databook details projections for institutional buildings, including manufacturing plants, educational facilities, and healthcare structures, addressing value, volume, and construction stages.

Industrial construction sectors are also analyzed, offering a look into manufacturing plants and complex industrial facilities.

Infrastructure development is dissected into marine, inland, utility systems, and transport sectors, with forecasts that highlight the growth potential in these areas.

City-Level Analysis and Cost Structure:

For targeted strategic planning, the report presents an in-depth city-level analysis, focusing on top Kenyan cities by construction value. Additionally, exhaustive cost structure analysis reveals insights into material, labor, equipment, and other costs associated with construction activities.

This report provides stakeholders, investors, and participants in the Kenyan construction sector with an in-depth understanding of the current market dynamics and future projections. Comprehensive construction cost analyses offer a closer look at the varying components of construction expenses, differentiating by material type, labor skills, and the nature of construction work.

By presenting data on both value and volume, the report equips industry professionals with the necessary tools to identify growth segments, understand market-specific trends, and formulate targeted strategic actions. Enhanced by city-specific insights across various tiers, this research serves as a critical tool for decision-making and strategy formulation in the evolving Kenyan construction landscape.

The outlined forecasts and analyses help map out the trajectory of Kenya's building and infrastructure sectors, providing a compelling picture of the opportunities that lie ahead for local and international investors and industry players alike.

Market Data and Insights:

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2018-2027 in Kenya.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Kenya Economic Indicators

Kenya Top Cities Construction Data

Kenya Residential Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Residential Green Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Commercial Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Institutional Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage

Kenya Infrastructure Construction Sectors

Kenya Green Infrastructure Construction

Kenya Construction Cost Structure Analysis

