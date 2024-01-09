Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear - Balancing Profitability with Consumer Affordability is Leading Brands to Reassess Pricing Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global inflation continues impacting the apparel and footwear industries. Rising production costs, driven by increased prices of raw materials and transportation, have led to higher retail prices. This inflationary pressure is straining purchasing power leading to reduced discretionary spending on clothing and footwear. Balancing profitability with consumer affordability is prompting brands to reassess pricing strategies and adapt to the changing economic and consumer landscape.



The Competitor Strategies in Apparel and Footwear global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the apparel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the clothing and footwear market - be they changes on the supply side, in channel dynamics, economic/ lifestyle /demographic influences or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.



Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

State of the industry

New growth markets

Hyper localisation

Sustainability and DEI

Digital diversification

Key takeaways

