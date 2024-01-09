Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 11 January at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and a new inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30.

Expected settlement date is 18 January 2024.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.