Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 11 January at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and a new inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 30.
Expected settlement date is 18 January 2024.
Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.