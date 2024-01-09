New Economic Reality: Navigating High Interest Rates and the Impact on Businesses and Consumers

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Economic Reality: Navigating High Interest Rates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following a decade of low borrowing costs, businesses and consumers now face increasing financial pressure due to a surge in interest rates in 2023. High interest rates have far-reaching consequences on economies, businesses and households, impacting their investment and spending and elevating default risks. This prompts the need for companies to understand the future trajectory of borrowing costs, effectively navigate the new interest rate regime and seize opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Higher for longer
- Business and consumer impacts
- Navigating high borrowing costs
- Conclusion
