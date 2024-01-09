South Africa Sustainability Trends: Zero Wasting Consumer Behaviors Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Established green habits, including recycling and reducing food waste, has led almost half of South African consumers to be Zero Wasters, reflected in their sustainable shopping decisions. Growth opportunities are strong, as over half of Zero Wasters are willing to pay more for sustainable products. Due to the rise of climate concerns, over 40% of consumers are Meat Avoiders.
The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key report benefits
- Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
SCOPE
- Sustainability Country Report Scope 2023
KEY FINDINGS
- Sustainability Country Report Main Findings 2023
INTRODUCTION
- Sustainability Market in South Africa: Key Metrics by Industry 2022
CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR
- Environmental awareness
- Green actions
- Trust in green labels
- Shopping preferences
- Sustainable consumer types
MARKET SIZE
- CHART 10 Sustainability Market Size By Industry in South Africa 2021-2022
- Sustainability Attributes with the biggest market sizes in South Africa
- CHART 11 Sustainability Market Size for the Top 10 Attributes by Industry in South Africa, USD Million 2022
- CHART 12 Sustainability Market Size for the Top 10 Attributes by Industry in South Africa, USD Million 2022
SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS
- CHART 13 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 14 Soft Drinks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 15 Beauty and Personal Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 16 Snacks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 17 Staple Foods: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 18 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 19 Tissue and Hygiene: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 20 Home Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 21 Consumer Health: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 22 Hot Drinks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 23 Pet Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
COMPETITOR ANALYSIS
- CHART 24 Top 10 Companies: Company Sales of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa, 2021-2022
- CHART 25 Top 10 Companies: Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa, 2021-2022
SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY INDUSTRY
- CHART 26 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 27 Soft Drinks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 28 Beauty and Personal Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 29 Snacks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 30 Staple Foods: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 31 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 32 Tissue and Hygiene: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 33 Home Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 34 Consumer Health: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 35 Hot Drinks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
- CHART 36 Pet Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa
SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY KEY ATTRIBUTE GROUP
- CHART 37 No Artificial Ingredients Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 38 Diets Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
- CHART 39 Sustainable Packaging Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiafat
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.