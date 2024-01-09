South Africa Sustainability Trends: Zero Wasting Consumer Behaviors Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainability in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Established green habits, including recycling and reducing food waste, has led almost half of South African consumers to be Zero Wasters, reflected in their sustainable shopping decisions. Growth opportunities are strong, as over half of Zero Wasters are willing to pay more for sustainable products. Due to the rise of climate concerns, over 40% of consumers are Meat Avoiders.



The Sustainability reports allows to hear the voice of the industry by exploring specific industry related trends, business campaigns, and attitudes and expectations for sustainability from industry leaders in 5 regions. Reports monitor the levels of sustainability adoption across countries and product categories. Reports also allows to discover where companies and brands lead in terms of a sustainable product portfolio and which ones are falling behind. Use it to learn more about consumers' evolving attitudes, expectations and adoption of sustainability across key global markets.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key report benefits

Get a detailed picture of the Sustainability market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.



Key Topics Covered:



SCOPE

Sustainability Country Report Scope 2023

KEY FINDINGS

Sustainability Country Report Main Findings 2023

INTRODUCTION

Sustainability Market in South Africa: Key Metrics by Industry 2022

CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR

Environmental awareness

Green actions

Trust in green labels

Shopping preferences

Sustainable consumer types

MARKET SIZE

CHART 10 Sustainability Market Size By Industry in South Africa 2021-2022

Sustainability Attributes with the biggest market sizes in South Africa

CHART 11 Sustainability Market Size for the Top 10 Attributes by Industry in South Africa, USD Million 2022

CHART 12 Sustainability Market Size for the Top 10 Attributes by Industry in South Africa, USD Million 2022

SUSTAINABLE PRODUCTS

CHART 13 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 14 Soft Drinks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 15 Beauty and Personal Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 16 Snacks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 17 Staple Foods: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 18 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 19 Tissue and Hygiene: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 20 Home Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 21 Consumer Health: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 22 Hot Drinks: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 23 Pet Care: Shopper Satisfaction vs Price Positioning and Product Availability of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

COMPETITOR ANALYSIS

CHART 24 Top 10 Companies: Company Sales of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa, 2021-2022

CHART 25 Top 10 Companies: Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa, 2021-2022

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY INDUSTRY

CHART 26 Dairy Products and Alternatives: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 27 Soft Drinks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 28 Beauty and Personal Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 29 Snacks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 30 Staple Foods: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 31 Cooking Ingredients and Meals: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 32 Tissue and Hygiene: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 33 Home Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 34 Consumer Health: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 35 Hot Drinks: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

CHART 36 Pet Care: Product Availability in 2022 and Change in Product Availability (2021-2022) of SKUs with the Top 10 Sustainability Attributes in South Africa

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY - BY KEY ATTRIBUTE GROUP

CHART 37 No Artificial Ingredients Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 38 Diets Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

CHART 39 Sustainable Packaging Claims: Consumer Survey, Shopper Satisfaction and Product Availability of SKUs with Sustainability Attributes in South Africa 2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oiafat

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.