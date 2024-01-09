Global Airway Management Devices Markets, 2023-2033: Focus on Product Type, Patient Age, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Airway Management Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Patient Age, Application, End User, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The escalating demand for airway management devices is primarily propelled by the increasing prevalence of respiratory conditions, particularly Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). With an estimated 65 million individuals worldwide suffering from mild to severe COPD, and COPD ranking as the third-leading cause of global mortality, the need for advanced airway management technologies is on the rise.

Further, the surge in surgeries, anesthesia usage, and the growing requirement for cutting-edge solutions further contribute to the market's expansion. Projections indicate a heightened demand for emergency care for chronic illnesses and long-term lung-related therapies, particularly for both paediatric and adult populations.

This dynamic market includes a wide array of airway management devices, including airway equipment (laryngoscope, intubation scope and bronchoscope), imaging and visualization devices (monitors, camera, video recorders) and instruments and accessories (lumen tubes, mask, breathing bags, blockers, resuscitators, endotracheal tubes, catheters, forceps and graspers).

The report delves into various factors influencing the industry, including recent trends, recent advancements, and regulatory aspects. It outlines the market segmentation based on product type, patient-age, application, end user and region.

Geographically, North America is poised to emerge as a major contributor to the growth of the airway management devices market. This can be attributed to the high prevalence of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and a burgeoning elderly population.

