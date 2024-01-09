Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028 with Competitive Analysis of F. Hoffmann-LaRoche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BD and Co, and Danaher

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) had reached around $17.1 billion in 2021, driven by significantly high demand for COVID-19 PCR tests.
As the pandemic subsided in late 2022, the PCR market is expected to attain the pre-pandemic level and value around $9.1 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach $12.6 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2028. Given the qPCR advantages over the endpoint PCR methods (higher sensitivity, specificity, speed, quantitative analysis, wider range of applications, etc.), the qPCR market is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.
This research study analyzes the PCR market, offers revenue forecasts, assesses future trends, and provides strategic recommendations for the success of market participants. The scope of the study is global. This report estimates market data for 2022 (the base year) and forecasts for 2023 through 2028. Figures for 2023 are estimated, except where actual results are reported. This report includes forecasts by product type, technique, application, and region from 2023 through 2028.
PCR is a powerful molecular biology technique/tool. From diagnostics, research, and agriculture to forensics and environmental science, PCR techniques are an essential element in the arsenal of today's scientists. Although the fundamental concept of PCR has remained unchanged over the years, novel PCR methods/protocols have continued to advance. With the recent inclination toward genomic and biomarker research and development, demands for advanced PCR technologies to study nucleic acid samples in greater detail have increased significantly.
During the COVID-19 period (2020 to 2022), quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) enabled widespread screening and rapid detection of the COVID-19 virus. Laboratories significantly expanded the installed equipment base and increased RT-qPCR testing capacity to meet the sharply increased demand.
Multiplex PCR is a rapidly growing market. This market is expected to reach $2.4 billion through 2028, at a CAGR of 9.6% through the forecast period. The advantages of multiplex PCR in terms of efficiency, cost-effectiveness, time-savings, and data quality make it a valuable tool in molecular biology, genetics, clinical diagnostics, and many other fields.
dPCR is the fastest-growing PCR technology. Prized for the highly precise standard curve-free absolute quantification, dPCR is rapidly gaining momentum in research and clinical laboratories for absolute quantification of viral load, nucleic acid standards, NGS libraries, and gene expression.
Report Includes
- 49 data tables and 65 additional tables
- An overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Estimate of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the PCR markets in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on product, technique, application, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) pertaining to the major market dynamics, R&D efforts, current status on MedTech, upcoming technologies, future demand in clinical diagnostics, and regulatory scenarios; and the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide market
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet the surging demand for innovations in PCR technology, owing to or in conjunction with their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other competitive advantages
- Discussion of sustainability trends and factors in emerging materials in the PCR market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, future of ESG, and the ESG practices followed
- An overview of the major vendors in the global PCR market along with an analysis of the structure of the industry, including company market shares and recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity
- Review of both new and existing patents on PCR technologies and their applications in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases
- Profiles of the leading global players, including F. Hoffmann-LaRoche, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Danaher Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|192
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2026
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
|$10.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026
|$13.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Market Outlook
- Highlights of the PCR Market
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Overview
- Evolution of PCR
- Principles of PCR
- Instruments and Components of PCR
- Instruments
- Target DNA
- Primers
- Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration
- Buffers
- Magnesium Concentration
- Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates
- Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR
- Design of Primers for PCR
- Primer Selection
- Primer Length
- Melting Temperature
- Specificity
- G/C Content
- 3' End Sequence
- PCR Quantification Methods
- Absolute Quantification
- Relative Quantification
- Components of Quantitative PCR
- DNA Binding Dyes
- Probes in qPCR
- Controls for qPCR Experiments
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- COVID-19
- Technology Advancements
- Growing Demand in Clinical Diagnostics
- Growth in Genomic and Biomarker Research
- Robust Demand in Industrial Applications
- Market Challenges
- High Investment Cost
- Lack of Trained Professionals
- Technical Limitations and Competition from Alternative Technologies
- Stringent Regulatory Landscape
- Key Factors, Impact on Market
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technique
- Market Overview
- Standard PCR (PCR)
- Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)
- Quantitative Real-Time PCR
- Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qPCR)
- Quantitative Real-Time Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-qPCR)
- Multiplex PCR
- Digital PCR (dPCR)
- Other PCR Techniques
- Nested
- Touchdown
- Hot-Start
- Inverse PCR
- Market Revenue by Technique
- Quantitative Real-Time PCR (qPCR and RT-qPCR)
- Standard PCR
- Reverse Transcription PCR (RT-PCR)
- Multiplex PCR
- Digital PCR (dPCR)
- Other PCRs
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product
- Market Overview
- Global Market for PCR, by Product
- Instruments
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Type
- Market Revenue by Region
- Reagents and Consumables
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Type
- Market Revenue by Region
- Software and Services
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Type
- Market Revenue by Region
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Overview
- Basic Research Applications
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Region
- Clinical Applications
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Region
- Industrial Applications
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue by Region
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- Market Revenue, by Region
- North America
- Market Revenue, by Country
- Europe
- Market Revenue, by Country
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Revenue, by Country
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 9 ESG Development
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in PCR Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key Environmental Issues
- Industry ESG Performance Analysis
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Digital PCR
- Multiplex PCR Syndromic Testing
- Point-of-Care & Decentralization of PCR Testing
- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Techniques (INAATs)
- PCR Automation
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
- Patents
- PubMed
Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview
- Instruments
- Reagents, Consumables, and Accessories
- Leading players
- Mergers and Acquisitions
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomerieux
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher
- Eppendorf Se
- Eurofins Scientific
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic
- Merck Kgaa
- Qiagen
- Standard Biotools Inc.
- Sysmex Inostics, Inc.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/987vmk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment