Goodfood to Report First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results and Hold Virtual Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX:FOOD), a leading Canadian online meal solutions company, will release its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2024 on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, before markets open. Jonathan Ferrari, CEO, Neil Cuggy, President and COO, and Roslane Aouameur, CFO, will hold a conference call to review the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET). In addition, Goodfood’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will also be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The meeting will be held virtually through the virtual meeting platform of the TSX.

Details of the Earnings Conference Call:

When: January 16, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Dial in number: 1 (888) 886-7786 or 1 (416) 764-8658

Conference call replay available until January 23, 2024:

1 (877) 674-7070 or 1 (416) 764-8692

Replay passcode: 209326#

To access the webcast and view the slide presentation, click on this link:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements



Details of the Annual General Meeting:

When: January 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual through the platform TSX:

Log in online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1570

Click “I have a control number” and then enter your control number and password “food2024” (note the password is case sensitive); or

Click “Guest” and then complete the online form (note that guests will be able to participate in the Meeting in listen-only mode and cannot vote)

We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the start time of the Meeting

You can access the slide presentation on Goodfood’s website:

https://www2.makegoodfood.ca/en/investisseurs/evenements



ABOUT GOODFOOD

Goodfood (TSX: FOOD) is a leading digitally native meal solutions brand in Canada, delivering fresh meals and add-ons that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. The Goodfood team is building Canada’s most loved millennial food brand, with the mission to create experiences that spark joy and help our community live longer on a healthier planet. Goodfood customers have access to uniquely fresh and delicious products, as well as exclusive pricing, made possible by its world class culinary team and direct-to-consumer infrastructures and technology. We are passionate about connecting our partner farms and suppliers to our customers’ kitchens while eliminating food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec and Alberta.

For further information: