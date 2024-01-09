Syneos Health Releases 2024 Dealmakers' Intentions Survey

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health®, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey. Conducted annually, the Survey provides a review of biopharmaceutical dealmakers’ expectations for deal activity in the year ahead.



The 2024 Survey indicates cautious optimism for biopharmaceutical dealmaking, driven by forward-looking Federal Reserve guidance on interest rate stability and large pharma’s intention to fill revenue and pipeline gaps.

“Our research shows an increasing likelihood for biopharmaceutical companies to explore strategic, non-dilutive transactions to further advance their assets,” said Neel Patel, Executive Managing Director, Syneos Health Consulting. “In 2024, we expect dealmakers to look at antibody-drug conjugates, microbiome advances, bispecific antibodies, and machine-learning-enabled products, with sustained interest in cancer vaccines and gene therapies.”

Key Survey findings include:

A favorable US Corporate Tax Rate and the number of FDA approvals will drive dealmaking.

Demand for endocrine/metabolic assets, particularly diabetes drugs repositioned as weight-loss and cardiovascular disease solutions, will remain high.

Antibody-drug conjugates, and machine-learning enabled products – including GenAI and microbiome-related technologies – will be prime acquisition targets.

Interest in Cell & Gene therapy technologies will remain strong.

