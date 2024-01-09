GXO Welcomes New Customer Glossier

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that following its successful acquisition of PFSweb (PFS), it has won Glossier’s direct-to-consumer fulfillment operations and will manage its business-to-business order fulfillment to their retail partners in the U.S.

“We’re excited to add Glossier as a GXO customer in the health and beauty industry,” said Jorge Guanter, President, Americas and Asia Pacific, GXO. “Putting the power of the combined expertise of GXO and PFS to work for Glossier will help enhance efficiency, drive productivity and further refine the customer brand experience. We’re looking forward to helping Glossier grow its business and further delight its consumers.”

Following the success of its partnership in the U.K., PFS recently began managing direct-to-consumer order fulfillment for Glossier’s ecommerce customers in the U.S. and business-to-business fulfillment to their retail locations, including major beauty retailers, using distribution centers in Las Vegas and Dallas. The logistics solution also includes managed transportation services for Glossier in the U.S.

Kinta Gates, Vice President Supply Chain and Operations, Glossier, said, “We’ve partnered with PFS since 2020, and now that PFS is part of GXO, we are excited by the opportunity to leverage the technology, scale and expertise of an industry leader like GXO to further our growth in the U.S.”

Together with PFS, GXO now expands its capabilities to provide bespoke, high-end customer experiences to leading beauty and wellness companies from start-ups to iconic, globally recognized brands. Pick and pack operations are handled according to the most detailed specifications, giving the consumer a truly memorable unboxing experience.

Zach Thomann, Division President, PFS, now part of GXO, said, ”Expanding our Glossier partnership from the U.K. to the U.S. is another example of how we are executing our multi-node fulfillment strategy. Servicing existing customers in multiple geographies while replicating the same brand-centric fulfillment operations is a key value proposition PFS now brings to GXO. We are excited to build on this momentum together with Glossier.”

With its October 2023 acquisition of PFS, which operates as a Division in GXO’s Americas & Asia Pacific region, GXO assumed operation of a distribution center in Southampton, England, that has been fulfilling orders for Glossier since 2020 — including offering personalized, branded fulfillment operations — across the U.K. and Europe in support of Glossier’s direct-to-consumer ecommerce business.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Glossier

Glossier is a beauty brand inspired by real life, whose vision is to change how the world sees beauty. The brand launched in 2014 with four essential products that emphasize "glowy, dewy, skin." Today, Glossier has over 46 everyday essential products spanning skin care, makeup, fragrance and body care, as well as a successful line of merch, a passionate dedicated following of more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.5B TikTok views on #Glossier. Glossier has 11 owned experiential retail locations and has just launched a wholesale partnership with Sephora in North America.

Media contacts



Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com

Nicky Hughes

+44 07977757314

nicky.hughes@gxo.com