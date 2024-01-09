PFAS Testing Market is Expected to Reach $121 Million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFAS Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $63 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $121 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the market is largely driven by the increasing industrial activities worldwide and active efforts by regulatory agencies to control environmental pollution. Furthermore, active government participation in environmental testing and pollution monitoring, especially in emerging countries with alarming pollution levels is anticipated to further propel market growth.

PFAS Testing Market Scope:

Key Market Opportunity Regulatory agencies to control environmental pollution due to PFAS contamination Key Market Driver Greater regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring and control

Based on the consumable type, PFAS testing is segmented into chromatography columns, sample preparation products, solvents, reagents, reference materials & analytical standards, membrane & syringe filters, and other products. During the forecast period, sample preparation products are expected to dominate the PFAS testing market. The growth of the sample preparation products segment will be driven by availability of wide range of existing sample preparation methods and the introduction of advanced technologies for environmental samples.

Based on technique, PFAS testing is segmented into liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry-mass- mass spectrometry (LC-MS-MS), gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC/MS), mass spectrometry, NMR spectroscopy, combustion chromatography, ELISA, and other techniques. During the forecast period, LC-MS-MS is expected to dominate the PFAS testing market. With the combination of LC and the more recent tandem mass spectrometers, sample analysis has become simple and rapid with little or no sample preparation which is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Based on analyte type, the PFAS testing market is segmented into Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA), Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS), Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA), Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS), and other analytes. During the forecast period, the PFOS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The increased number of cases of PFOS detection in surface water, production facilities sediments and wastewater treatment led to the increasing adoption of PFAS testing is the major driver for growth.

Based on application, the PFAS testing market is segmented into wastewater, drinking water, ground & surface water, air, food & beverages, soil, serum/blood, cosmetics, and other applications. During the forecast period, drinking water is expected to account for the largest market share in the PFAS testing market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the large amount of PFAS compounds found in drinking water samples.

The PFAS testing market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the PFAS testing market in 2022. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising outsourcing of environmental testing from developed to emerging Asian nations, the increasing global presence of analytical instrument market players in the region, and increasingly stringent environmental regulation policies.

PFAS Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies (US)

LGC Limited (UK)

Waters Corporation (US)

Biotage (Sweden)

AccuStandard, Inc. (US)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Phenomenex (US)

MACHINERY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the PFAS Testing market into the following segments:

Global PFAS Testing Market, by Consumable Type

Chromatography Columns

Sample Preparation Products SPE Columns & Cartridges Other Sampling Consumables

Solvents

Reagents

Reference Materials & Analytical Standards

Membrane & Syringe Filters

Other Products

Global PFAS Testing Market, by Technique

LC-MS-MS

GC/MS

Mass Spectrometry

NMR Spectroscopy

Combustion Chromatography

ELISA

Other Techniques

Global PFAS Testing Market, by Analyte Type

Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA)

Perfluorooctane Sulfonic Acid (PFOS)

Perfluorononanoic Acid (PFNA)

Perfluorohexane Sulfonate (PFHxS)

Other Analytes

Global PFAS Testing Market, by Application

Wastewater

Drinking Water

Ground & Surface Water

Air

Food & Beverages

Soil

Serum/Blood

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Global PFAS testing Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

PFAS Testing Industry Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Agilent Technologies, Inc. plans to invest $20 million to expand its Shanghai manufacturing center to meet growing demand in China for the company’s advanced liquid chromatography (LC), spectrometer, and mass spectroscopy (MS) systems.

In June 2022, MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG introduced NUCLEODUR PFAS and PFAS Delay, HPLC columns for the analysis of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

In September 2020, Waters Corporation established its Innovation and Research Laboratory in Massachusetts (US). For the innovation of analytical instruments and their consumables, which will strengthen the product portfolio of analytical products and consumables of Waters Corporation.

Key Market Stakeholders:

PFAS Testing Products Manufacturing Companies

Food & Beverage Manufacturing Companies

Environmental Monitoring Product Manufacturers

Air Quality Monitoring Product Manufacturers

Pollution Monitoring Manufacturers

Product Sales and Distribution Companies

Government Regulatory Authorities

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Clinical Testing Organizations (CTOs)

Research and Development Companies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the PFAS testing market on the basis of consumable type, technique, analyte type, application, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global PFAS testing market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global PFAS testing market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global PFAS testing market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of MEA).

To profile the key players in the global PFAS testing market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global PFAS testing market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

