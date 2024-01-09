A New Era of Fresh, Bold Food: The Habit Burger Grill Welcomes Jason Triail as Its New Director, Culinary Innovation

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , a pioneer in fresh, bold, feel-good food experiences, proudly welcomes Chef Jason Triail as the new Director of Culinary Innovation. With a rich background and a passion for California's diverse flavors, Chef Jason is set to redefine and elevate the culinary experience at The Habit.

Hailing from Long Island, NY, Chef Jason's journey began at the age of 12, sparking a lifelong commitment to the culinary world. Chef Jason honed his skills through hands-on experience, rapidly ascending the culinary ladder to become an executive chef by the age of 20. After moving to the West Coast, Jason held a key role at Yard House, where he led culinary training across the country. Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, he co-founded Chef'd and took on leadership roles at Cadence Kitchen and FreshRealm. In 2022, Jason competed on The Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout, presenting his culinary skills to a wider audience.

Chef Jason is dedicated to the art of creating exceptional dishes with the freshest ingredients, recognizing the extraordinary power that food holds to unite people. He passionately advocates for savoring the experience and fostering community connections through shared meals.

"Some of my favorite memories are with food and family, gathered around a table filled with love and laughter. In those moments, I've come to realize that the true magic of cooking is not just in the flavors we create but in the connections we nurture,” Chef Jason says. “Food has a remarkable ability to transcend cultural boundaries, spark conversations, and bring people together in a celebration of shared joy. It's more than just a meal; it's a communal experience, a world connected through the universal language of deliciousness.”

As Chief Marketing Officer Jack Hinchliffe notes, "Culinary-led innovation has always been at the heart of Habit’s food philosophy, and Chef Jason Triail brings a fresh perspective that aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing a variety of quality, made-to-order choices. We're excited about this new era of feel-good California food he is ushering in."

Chef Jason's arrival signifies a commitment to preserving the popular core menu, while also introducing exciting new elements and flavors. With a diverse menu catering to a variety of tastes, he is proud to join a growing fast casual concept that offers something for everyone. Adhering to The Habit's approach of grilling burgers over an open flame to achieve a distinctive chargrilled flavor, Jason is equally dedicated to upholding authentic cooking techniques.

"Feel-good California food isn't just about ingredients; it's about crafting a sensory journey from kitchen to table,” Chef Jason says. “At The Habit, we're making freshness the key component, delivering a variety of choices that make us stand out in the better burger landscape. It's about offering food you can genuinely feel great about."

The Habit Burger Grill invites its fans to embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Jason Triail, celebrating California's rich flavors, shared moments, and the joy of good food for all.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

