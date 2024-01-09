Human Platelet Lysate Market is Projected to Gain US$ 80.4 million by 2034, With a CAGR of 3.7%: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global human platelet lysate market is anticipated to reach $80.4 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% owing to rising demand in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The worldwide human platelet lysate market is expected to be worth $56.1 million in 2024.



A growth supplement for cell culture, human platelet lysate restores Fetal Bovine Serum with HPL, increasing the generation of stem cells. By doing this, bovine prions and xenogeneic possibilities are detached, which increases market demand.

The platelet lysate market is undergoing a boom in research and development, notably in stem cell therapies, led by big corporations and governments. This new field is being supported and advanced by strategic actions impacting the human platelet lysate market.

Governments have made significant investments in stem cell therapy to cure various ailments, including degenerative diseases and irreversible injuries. They have encouraged public and commercial sector investment in stem cell-based treatments by providing financial incentives, research funding, and streamlined regulatory pathways.

Governments have also set ethical principles for stem cell research to ensure safety and ethics, build public confidence, and pave the road for responsible breakthroughs in stem cell treatment.

Over the projected period, the global human platelet lysate market will likely rise due to increasing mergers and acquisitions among significant competitors and higher expenditure in research & development of human platelet lysate products.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 80.4 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 64 Tables No. of Figures 192 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global human platelet lysate market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

The North America human platelet lysate market is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 4.3% through 2034.

The East-Asian human platelet lysate industry is expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

The human platelet lysate industry in the United States holds a dominant share of 85.1% in 2024.

China's human platelet lysate industry is expected to acquire a market share of 33.0% by 2024.

The Heparin free platelet lysate industry dominates with 51.3% of the market share.

“The market for human platelet lysate is expected to grow steadily due to its increasing use in various fields and the acceptance of regenerative treatments. It has the potential to be a key component in innovative therapy options and medical needs resolution, bolstered by continuous biotechnology advancements and research.," opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Mill Creek Lifesciences LLC

Sclavo Diagnostics International Srl

Stem Cell Technologies Inc.

Lifescience Group Limited

Macopharma SA

Merck KGaA

Trinova Biochem GmbH

Zen Bio, Inc.

AventaCell BioMedical Corp

Compass Biomedical Inc.

Growing Demands for nerve and stem cell treatments Cure Global Human Platelet Lysate Industry

The market for human platelet lysate is broad, ranging from cutting-edge therapeutic therapies to scientific research. The market is anticipated to grow as it matures, propelled by novel technologies, treatments, and regulatory frameworks. Researchers, doctors, and patients may all access cutting-edge therapies and creative problem-solving in this dynamic setting.

Market positions have been strengthened by strategic mergers and acquisitions, particularly those involving major market participants. These transactions have enabled businesses to expand into new markets, diversify their asset portfolios, and improve their research and development resources.

Country-wise Insights:-

Why does the US lead the world market for human platelet lysates?

"Platlet Lysate Applications See Growing Demand in the United States"

According to the most recent industry research by Fact.MR, the United States is expected to retain a leading market share of over 85.1% in the North American nerve repair and regeneration market by 2024.

The reason for this market expansion in this field is the rising incidence of nerve injuries, which include peripheral, spinal cord, and brain traumas, among others. These injuries are caused by a variety of factors, including accidents, sports-related injuries, and medical conditions. Due to the increasing demand for products like nerve grafts, nerve wraps, and neurostimulation devices that aid in neuron regeneration and repair, the market is growing.

With platelet lysate (PL), the benefits of steroid injections can be achieved without any negative side effects, such weakened connective tissue or lowered immune response. This makes PL a popular option for anyone seeking an anti-inflammatory medication, especially if they have experienced nerve damage. Partially due to its anti-inflammatory properties, which are essential in supporting the body's natural healing mechanisms, PL can promote segment development.

