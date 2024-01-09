Else Launches Toddler and Kids Products in Over 150 Stores of a Major Retail Chain Providing Potential Access to 2,000 US Stores





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is proud to announce the launch of its Toddler Organic, Toddler Omega, Vanilla Kids Shakes, and Chocolate Kids Shakes across 156 stores of a major retail chain in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, which is part of a larger international grocery group with over 2,000 stores across the United States alone. This expansion strengthens Else's presence in key U.S. markets as well as demonstrates its alignment with a retailer that has a significant global footprint.

“This launch marks another major milestone for the Company, illustrating the growing traction of our products in the U.S. market,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition. “The listing of both Premium Toddler Organic and the Toddler Omega with added Omega 3&6 products validates the retail appeal of our whole-food plant-based options in various forms, as it fills a void in the market and growing demand among parents who seek to offer healthy, nutritional and flavorful options to their children.”

“This collaboration with a major retail chain, which is part of a global grocery group with thousands of stores internationally, including more than 2,000 U.S. stores, opens other exciting possibilities, such as opportunities for additional listings. We look forward to expanding our relationship with this retailer and exploring collaborations with the parent organization as we continue to bring wholesome, plant-based nutrition to families across the country,” Ms. Yitzhak concluded.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



