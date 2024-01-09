Global Online Lottery Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2030 - Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Lottery

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Online Lottery estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

An overview of the global market for online lottery is provided, including different segments such as online draw-based lottery games, online sports lotteries, online instant lottery games, and other types. The report indicates that the online lottery market is poised for incredible growth, with growth outlook percentages provided for the years 2019 through 2025.

Online Draw-Based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is estimated at 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Online Lottery Market, particularly due to the lockdown measures that restricted physical activities. This report discusses the effects of the pandemic lockdown on the market, highlighting the challenges and opportunities it brought. Specifically, the Massachusetts Lottery faced risks of becoming obsolete amid the pandemic as traditional lottery sales were affected. The competitive scenario within the Online Lottery Market is explored, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The rising significance of online lottery in the US is discussed, along with the drivers helping the market gain solid ground and the key concerns and challenges it faces. Adverse public opinion about gambling is identified as a significant issue affecting lottery industry prospects.

The report also analyzes the market by platform type, distinguishing between desktop-based and mobile platforms. Regionally, Europe enjoys a frontline position in the global online lottery market, with a breakdown of revenues provided for developed and developing regions. Geographic regions are ranked by Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the period 2020-2027.

The rise of online lottery in the US during the pandemic is highlighted, along with specific examples, such as the surge in sales of Michigan iLottery products and the potential ban on online lottery in Florida. The report also offers a perspective on the Indian lottery market within the broader context of the global gambling industry.

A detailed introduction to the gambling industry, including global numbers of gamblers and the online gambling market in the EU, is provided. Lottery is recognized as a key segment of the gambling industry, with an explanation of the basics of online lotteries, types of online lottery games, and their advantages and disadvantages.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ongoing Trends in the Lottery Industry

Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation

Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand

Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure of Big Jackpots

Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery Market

Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends

Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Lottery

Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake

Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth

World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021

Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type

Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)

5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Online Lottery

Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025

Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025

Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in Online Lottery

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021

World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019

Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well

Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations

Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations

IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market

Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain

Issues & Challenges

Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum

Gambling Laws in Select Countries

Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion

Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 138 Featured)

888 Holdings PLC

Churchill Downs, Inc.

Bet365 Group

Camelot Group

24Lottos (Maxton Ltd.)

AB Svenska Spel

1xbet (Exinvest Limited)

500.com Ltd.

Berjaya Corp Bhd

California State Lottery

China Sports Lottery (Lottery.hk)

Annexio Limited

Arizona Lottery

Compania Nationala Loteria Romana

Colorado Lottery

