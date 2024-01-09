Rival Names David McDonald Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rival Holdings has named David McDonald vice president of mergers and acquisitions.

“David is the right leader to advance our mission of transforming the industry,” said Brad Crawford, CEO of Rival. “His values and dedication to reshaping the built world align perfectly with ours, and we are thrilled for him to join the team.”

McDonald brings a wealth of industry experience to Rival, most recently as director of private equity for Ambassador Enterprises. In that role, his involvement focused on the company’s M&A activity and its relational and business development efforts. Additionally, McDonald spent 15 years with Do it Best where he successfully expanded the company’s global reach, opening new markets in Indonesia, South Korea, Cambodia, and Saudi Arabia during an expatriate assignment based in Singapore. He pioneered the international merchandising department and led several teams, including diverse buying departments, global sourcing, content management, pricing, and process improvement.

In his role at Rival, McDonald will lead M&A activities, driving growth and expansion through strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, greenfielding, and divestitures.

“I am honored to be a part of the talented and forward-thinking Rival team,” said McDonald. “The built world is in need of disruption and innovation, and it is exciting to be part of a team that is highly focused on investing in the future. Through M&A, we have the opportunity to strategically construct this future, all while living out our values and making a positive impact on those around us.”

Rival, which launched operations in 2023, has assembled an experienced team with deep industry knowledge and a desire to make a strong, positive impact on the built world.

About Rival Holdings

Rival invests in organizations in the built ecosystem with the collective goal of catalyzing innovations that will actively transform the industry. We rival the status quo by empowering visionary companies to pursue disruptive technologies and techniques that will reshape how the built world operates. Our highly skilled team believes the return on these strategic investments will transform lives, communities, and the world for the better. For more information visit rival.re.

