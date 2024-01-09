Spirax Sarco will be presenting and exhibiting at AHR EXPO, Chicago

Blythewood, South Carolina, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steam and energy experts from Spirax Sarco USA will be showcasing high quality sterile and sustainable solutions with a diverse product range at AHR EXPO, Chicago, McCormick Place on January 22 - 24, 2024. Attendees are invited to booth S-6755 to speak to steam and energy experts about their business needs and to see products that will help customers in the HVACR, and Hospital industries minimize risk, keep your patients safe, and meet health and safety standards while complying with local industry standards and regulations.

At 1:45 PM on Monday, January 22, 2024, Mark Jutila, Spirax Sarco Steam Subject Matter Expert, will take the Stage in Theater B, to deliver a presentation The Journey for the Steam System Decarbonization and Sustainability. Jutila, a steam expert with 26 years’ experience focused on Thermal Utility Engineering and Sales Management, in a 30-minute session will preview the technology that will help attendees on their journey with the design, optimization, and net zero solutions of process and utility steam.

"Steam has been used for energy for hundreds of years and is still the most efficient energy transfer fluid; Healthcare is one of the most energy intensive industries in the world and accounts for over 5% of global CO2 emissions, therefore, the optimization of your steam system is the first step in your energy and decarbonization journey. Spirax Sarco’s thermal energy solutions will help optimize, manage, and innovate to improve your energy and water usage; minimizing waste, CO2 emissions, and reducing costs," said Carl Williams, Spirax Sarco Global Sector Development Manager - Hospitals.

With over 100 years of experience in the industry and more than 1,300 experts in 62 countries, Spirax Sarco is the world leader in the control and management of steam, a Natural Technology key to our sustainable future. We provide a diverse range of industrial customers with vital products, services, and engineered solutions to maximize efficiency and overcome their process challenges. Further information can be found at www.spiraxsarco.com/us

