Acres Announces a Major Integration with Peoples Company, Paving the Way for Data Advantages in the Ag-Tech Industry

Fayetteville, Ark., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres , the land research platform designed by the team at AcreTrader to modernize the rural land buying experience, today announced a pivotal API integration with Peoples Company, a renowned leader in tech and innovation in the agriculture real estate market. The partnership demonstrates the future of ag-tech data solutions and solidifies the value of advanced property intelligence within an organization’s proprietary database.





Carter Malloy, CEO of AcreTrader, emphasized the significance of this collaboration with Peoples Company, stating, “Data advantages are pivotal in today’s ag-tech landscape. By enriching Peoples Company’s proprietary databases with Acres’ data, the team is able to enhance daily operations, gaining a competitive edge.”





The API integration has been a culmination of months of collaboration, ensuring data accuracy, speed, and cleanliness. Peoples Company’s diverse services, including brokerage, management, and appraisals, rely on the accuracy and speed of property information, and this integration better equipped them to serve customers by integrating seamlessly into existing workflows. Highlighting the value brought to customers, Steve Bruere, President of People’s Company said, “This type of data partnership enables our team to deliver an exceptional level of data to our customers, offering us unique insight on how to serve them better.”





The API service reinforces Acres' commitment to data excellence and offers innovative solutions that empower land professionals with the information they need to move fast in a modern land market.

About Acres

Acres is a geospatial land research platform designed to improve land management and purchasing decisions. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and maximize the value of their property. By providing access to a larger and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres is designed to support fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

