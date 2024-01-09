Lemu Forges First New Zealand Conservation Partnership With Local Steward of Nature Waikanae Estuary Care Group

FRUTILLAR, Chile, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a milestone collaboration with its first New Zealand steward of nature, the innovative global conservation platform Lemu today announced a partnership with Waikanae Estuary Care Group (WECG), whose goal is to restore the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve to its former, fully functional flora and fauna status. Thanks to this partnership, people in New Zealand and all around the globe can now easily support WECG conservation actions through the Lemu app, to protect and restore a rare ecosystem, which is crucial for biodiversity and local communities.



The Waikanae Estuary Care Group is one of dozens of community-based care groups working in collaboration with The Coastal Restoration Trust of New Zealand to restore local coastal areas. Since 2006, WECG has planted and nurtured close to 70,000 native plants on the beautiful Kāpiti Coast, a rare coastal estuarine habitat crucial for biodiversity which serves as a home to over 60 species of seabirds, swans, ducks and geese, making the estuary a recognized international bird watching area, as well as an important food-collecting area for the indigenous Māori tribes.

“Lemu creates an easy new way for fellow Kiwis to support this fantastic conservation project right from the palm of their hands. The app shows the WECG in action and the positive impact we’re having on the Kāpiti Coast, giving New Zealand citizens – and people all around the world – the opportunity to vet, fund and monitor the restoration project in real-time,” said Robin Gunston, immediate past chairman of Waikanae Estuary Care Group.

“We are excited to partner with our first New Zealand steward, Waikanae Estuary Care Group, whose commitment to restoring this important ecosystem serves as an ideal example for communities around the world who want to make a real difference in protecting biodiversity,” said Leo Prieto, founder and CEO of Lemu. “The work they are doing makes me hopeful that future generations will inherit a thriving hotspot of wildlife, living in balance with its human neighbors.”

Lemu democratizes conservation by allowing people everywhere to learn, explore and support evidence-based nature projects globally. Through the app, users can find a multitude of organizations undertaking inspiring projects to protect Earth’s ecosystems, financially support their favorite conservation actions, and get updates on the impact they help create. By funding these projects, users can actively play a role in decreasing biodiversity loss and help the fight against climate change through local actions with global environmental impact.

All Lemu conservation programs are verified projects thoroughly evaluated and run by established partners. Lemu collaborates with public, private and academic entities in three dozen countries around the globe. Lemu is already helping finance the first 1.3 million hectares of biodiversity protection, an initial milestone toward its goal to fund the conservation of 1% of the land surface of the planet by 2033.

About Lemu

Lemu is committed to using technology to harness collective intelligence that encourages people to learn, explore and support nature, preserving biodiversity and financing verified conservation initiatives. Lemu’s goal is to fund the conservation of 1% of the land surface of Earth by 2033. For more information or to join the Lemu network, visit https://le.mu .

Media Contact

Joey Gill

Firecracker PR

+1-416-556-0675

joey@firecrackerpr.com

Robin Gunston

Waikanae Estuary Care Group

(64) 27-220-4186

admin@waikanaeestuary.org

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11700bf4-4b34-444b-a716-96a04638fe92

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8c795f7-1981-4ed5-a881-588969df9539