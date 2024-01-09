New KPA Product Provides Complete Privacy and Safeguards Compliance in 10 Steps

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, KPA, the leading provider of compliance solutions for dealerships, announced its comprehensive Privacy and Safeguards solution to help protect consumer information and privacy. Through a self-navigated 10-step process, KPA’s Privacy and Safeguards is a new complete compliance solution that ensures dealers will meet the requirements of the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) Safeguards Rule.



As a self-guided solution, KPA’s Privacy and Safeguards ensures dealerships implement the protocols and protections to keep their business and consumers’ personal information secure. Dealers will work through 10 steps to reach compliance. Each step is part of a guided pathway, covering the necessary written programs, reports, and response plans as well as vendor management to training, cyber security penetration testing, and continuous monitoring.

Additionally, dealers can add a website consent banner that not only ensures consumers can opt into what information they do and don’t want to share with the dealership but also guarantees that any information shared with search engines complies with customers’ consent.

“KPA’s robust Privacy and Safeguards solution is the only guided compliance product that helps keep a dealer and their vendors compliant with federal regulations, minimizes the risk of a data breach, and ultimately saves them time,” stated Chris Fanning, President and CEO of KPA. “Privacy and Safeguards is an important component of KPA’s Complete Compliance, which is the only solution trusted by over 15,000 clients that ensures the highest level of complete protection around dealership workplace and workforce regulatory compliance.”

For decades, KPA has worked with dealers to ensure their complete compliance with state and federal regulations encompassing Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS), Advertising, Sales and Finance (ASF), or Human Resource-related (HR) rules and laws. As regulatory changes have increased, KPA has leveraged its 140 compliance experts to develop solutions, like Privacy and Safeguards, for dealers to meet those requirements. These solutions have become increasingly important as government agencies like the FTC have focused on strengthening consumer protection.

“As the federal and state governments continue to make regulatory changes that impact dealers, KPA’s complete compliance bundles software, training, and consulting into one solution that spans HR, Advertising Sales and Finance, and EHS, giving dealers peace of mind knowing they’re compliant and can focus on their primary business objectives,” stated Fanning.