KVH Expands Multi-orbit Hybrid Network with Eutelsat OneWeb High-speed, Low-latency Service

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) today announced a distribution partnership agreement with LEO connectivity provider Eutelsat OneWeb. Under the terms of the deal, KVH will offer Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO connectivity services supporting terminals for commercial and leisure vessels via Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation.



“Adding Eutelsat OneWeb to our hybrid portfolio helps deliver on our commitment to providing outstanding connectivity, content, and services via our KVH ONE® integrated multi-orbit, multi-channel solution,” said Brent Bruun, KVH President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO technology will complement, enhance, and extend our KVH ONE network’s existing hybrid services and enable outstanding low-latency connectivity for mariners worldwide.”

OneWeb’s network compromises more than 630 satellites in low earth orbit that can deliver enterprise-grade broadband connectivity services. The company is rapidly expanding its network and ground infrastructure to meet the needs of maritime’s global requirements.

Carole Plessy, Eutelsat OneWeb’s Vice President, Maritime and Europe said, “We are thrilled to have KVH onboard as an expert partner to support commercial and leisure vessels to get connected and fully access the benefits of Eutelsat OneWeb’s high-speed Internet. In partnership with KVH, we will deliver on customers demand for technology and data at a time when there is pressure across the maritime industry to improve sustainability and governance standards and operational performance, all of which is underpinned by good connectivity.”

Chad Impey, KVH Senior Vice President for Global Sales, added, “We look forward to bringing the speed, versatility, and affordability of Eutelsat OneWeb’s exciting new maritime service to seafarers as a standalone offering and as a seamlessly integrated companion to our award-winning TracNet™ and TracPhone® terminals, which are installed on vessels worldwide.”

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. is a global leader in mobile connectivity and maritime VSAT delivered via the KVH ONE network. The company, founded in 1982, is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and more than a dozen offices around the globe. KVH provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, military/government, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the TracNet, TracPhone, and TracVision® product lines, the KVH ONE OpenNet Program for non-KVH antennas, AgilePlans® Connectivity as a Service (CaaS), and the KVH Link crew wellbeing content service.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding KVH’s network development goals, expected data speeds over our network, expected benefits to KVH customers, and the expected level of coverage availability. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to, unanticipated technical and other challenges; access to competitively priced mobile terminals; potential levels of customer demand for data services beyond our current expectations, which could exceed system capabilities in certain regions; competition for satellite capacity, which over time could increase our costs and decrease service availability; and competition from new and emerging connectivity services. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 16, 2023, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023. Copies are available through KVH’s Investor Relations department and website: https://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments.

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the USA and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, KVH ONE, TracVision, TracPhone, TracNet, and AgilePlans. Other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

