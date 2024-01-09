Helo Corp to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on January 11, 2024

Dublin, Ireland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helo Corp. (OTC PINK: HLOC) ("Helo" or the "Company"), a data-driven wellness technology company leading the development of wearable and other biodata gathering devices, and artificial intelligence (AI) to drive human wellness transformation, will be providing a corporate update at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 11, 2024 at 2:55 p.m., EST (https://emerginggrowth.com/emerging-growth-conference-66/).



Helo invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. This live, interactive online event will allow existing shareholders and the investment community to interact with the Company's CEO, Sean McVeigh, in real-time. An opportunity will be provided to ask questions during the event and Mr. McVeigh will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

At the previous Emerging Growth Conference in December, Mr. McVeigh discussed Helo’s refocused strategic direction and introduction of NutraMaticTM. "NutraMatic allows us to challenge current industry players that supply the same supplements to everyone, regardless of their state of wellness, nutritional needs, or activity levels,” said Mr. McVeigh. “In addition to NutraMatic providing turnkey precision supplements to customers worldwide, our Helo AITM recommendation engine will encourage a healthier lifestyle by providing individualized and timely feedback, which supports personal wellness improvement and customer loyalty. As NutraMatic is IoT connected, user supplement consumption will be monitored to enable an auto-ship supplement subscription model. We anticipate strong demand for NutraMatic, which we expect will be available to ship in the second quarter of 2024. In the meantime, we plan to continue our international investigational study to train our Helo AI knowledge domain and provide an even more personalized solution to our customers," continued McVeigh.

Helo Corp will be presenting from 2:55 p.m. to 3:05 p.m., Eastern standard time on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released, or follow this link: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1643634&tp_key=65e55c6a1d&sti=eg. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com .

About Helo Corp:

Helo Corp. (OTC:HLOC) is a data-driven wellness technology company. Helo® wearables and other smart devices are built on Helo's Life Sensing Technology®, which uses state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced signal processing, and algorithms to collect and process specific bio-parameters. Helo is developing the Helo AITM platform to leverage artificial intelligence and other technologies to analyze wearer data to provide recommendations that support the adoption of healthier lifestyle choices to drive human wellness transformation.

For more information please visit helocorp.com and nutralife.ai.

The Company's disclosure statements and financial statements are available at OTC:HLOC.

About Helo AI:

Helo AITM is an innovative, easy-to-use consumer platform designed to support wellness improvement and provide AI-generated, and app-delivered personalized wellness recommendations based on individual user biodata. This biodata is generated by Helo® products featuring Life Sensing TechnologyTM, including its recently launched BioStripTM, award-winning BioSense health bandTM, and other wearables and connected wellness technology devices. NutraMaticTM is a countertop device designed to provide users with their AI-optimized and personalized combination of nutrition supplements, based on their current biodata status.

