North America Colocation and Managed Hosting Services Market Report 2024: Market Forecast to Grow by $88.66 Billion During 2023-2028 - Increasing Focus on Data Center Consolidation Fueling Growth

The colocation and managed hosting services market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 88.66 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.09%

This study identifies the increasing focus on data center consolidation as one of the prime reasons driving the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services, growing interest in green data centers, and growing demand for colocation data centers from SMEs. Also, the growing adoption of software-defined data centers and the emergence of containerized and micro-mobile data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading colocation and managed hosting services market in North America vendors. Also, the colocation and managed hosting services market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

