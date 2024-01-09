Gold Comet™ and Carahsoft Partner to Make Patented Quantum-Secure Platform Accessible to the Public Sector

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and RESTON, Va., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Comet™, Provider of Quantum-Secure Object Level Encrypted File Storage, File Sharing and Messaging, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Gold Comet’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s patented quantum-secure file storage, file sharing and messaging system available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services contracts.



“The Government is increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks as more data is being shared and stored online, often on legacy systems,” said Gautam Daswani, President of Gold Comet. “We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, a recognized and trusted name in the Government IT market, to bring the Gold Comet™ Solution to our Public Sector customers, providing them with the cybersecurity capabilities required to protect the Government’s virtual assets.”

The Gold Comet Quantum-Secure Solution enables Government agencies, military personnel, defense contractors and members of the intelligence community to securely store, share data and communicate with confidence. Gold Comet provides next-generation secure data storage and sharing services with quantum technology integration, using state-of-the-art equipment housed in a U.S. FISMA high-rated, FedRAMP, CMMC and CUI certified facility, with industry standard 256-bit Object Level Encryption and its patented dynamic key pair process. This single use process within the protective environment of the Gold Comet™ Secure Cloud ensures all data remains secure for each file – both at rest and in motion. The system is further protected with multi-factor authentication and whitelist-only access, while all incoming and outgoing messages are scanned for malware.

“Gold Comet’s integration into our portfolio marks a pivotal advancement for Government agencies, delivering quantum-secure, zero trust data storage and collaboration solution,” said Troy Meraw, Partner Alliance Manager for the Core Cyber Team at Carahsoft. “Through this partnership with Gold Comet and our reseller network, we empower the Public Sector with robust data security measures, enabling seamless collaboration while upholding stringent compliance standards.”

Gold Comet’s software services are available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (844) 214-4790 or GoldComet@carahsoft.com. To request a demo, use the form available here.

About Gold Comet

Gold Comet’s mission is to provide innovative next-generation solutions for high level information security and protection for business and personal communications, handling of proprietary and intellectual property, and data storage, transmission, sharing of other sensitive and confidential information, and messaging. The Gold Comet Quantum-Secure Solution has been awarded six system patents to date and Gold Comet continues to innovate enhancements to its unmatched solution.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk, and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and services providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio includes solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions further here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

