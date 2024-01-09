8 Rivers Announces Cormorant Clean Energy Project, the First Commercial Deployment of 8RH2 Ultra-Low Carbon Hydrogen Technology

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 8 Rivers Capital , LLC, a world-leading decarbonization technology developer, announced today it is developing the Cormorant Clean Energy Project, an ultra-low-carbon ammonia production facility in Port Arthur, Texas. The Cormorant project will be powered by 8 Rivers’ proprietary 8RH 2 hydrogen process, representing the first commercial deployment of the technology.

Cormorant will produce an estimated 880,000 tonnes of ammonia and capture more than 1.4MM tonnes of CO 2 annually, with a >99% CO 2 capture rate. The site is also expected to bring in over $1 billion in investment to the region and create more than 1,000 new construction jobs from 2024 to 2027.

8RH 2 is an ultra-low-carbon hydrogen process that harnesses oxy-combustion to eliminate CO 2 emissions and lower costs. At Cormorant, hydrogen produced by 8RH 2 will be turned into ultra-low-carbon ammonia that can be used for transportation, industrial processes, agriculture, and more, all with best-in-class efficiency and carbon capture. Cormorant’s strategic location in the U.S. Gulf Coast region enables the project to leverage existing infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and the region’s commitment to the energy transition.

“The Cormorant Clean Energy Project is the ideal location to deploy our 8RH 2 platform commercially, at scale for the first time,” said Steve Milward, Chief Operating Officer at 8 Rivers. “Clean fuels like hydrogen and ammonia are paramount to the energy transition, and the Gulf Coast region’s rich history of industrial manufacturing and transportation makes it the perfect environment to demonstrate the game-changing potential of this technology. We’re grateful to be working with local officials to develop and deploy this project and build a clean energy workforce that will sustain the region’s growth for years to come.”

“We’re proud to support 8 Rivers in achieving this crucial milestone for the demonstration and deployment of ultra-low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia at scale,” said Mr. Yang Taek Kim, Head, Advanced Materials Investment Center at SK Materials, a partner and investor in 8 Rivers. “We understand the role clean power and carbon capture technologies must play in lowering global emissions and achieving net zero goals. With their breakthrough 8RH 2 platform, 8 Rivers is pioneering an economical and scalable solution to clean fuel production for the industries that need it most.”

The Cormorant Clean Energy Project couples technology innovation with industry-proven process equipment, and represents an efficient and affordable path to decarbonization for hard-to-abate industries like shipping, heavy transportation, aviation, and power generation. Hydrogen and hydrogen-derived ammonia are two key low-carbon alternatives that can replace fossil fuels in ships, vehicles, power plants, and industrial facilities. 8RH 2 provides the key to scaling ultra-low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production to industrial production scale at Cormorant.

