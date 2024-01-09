Round Table Pizza Unveils Feast of Flavors with Two New Menu Additions

Iconic Pizza Chain Rolls Out Crispy Mini Pepperoni & Bacon Italiano Pizza and Churro Twists

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, a pizza franchise owned by FAT Brands Inc. known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, announces the addition of two new limited-time offerings, Crispy Mini Pepperoni & Bacon Italiano Pizza and Churro Twists. Through March 24, 2024, guests can feel like Pizza Royalty enjoying the new menu items at participating Round Table Pizza locations nationwide.

Made with Round Table Pizza’s new Parmesan Italiano New York Style Crust, the Crispy Mini Pepperoni & Bacon Italiano Pizza features crispy mini pepperoni and savory bacon atop zesty red sauce and a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, smoked provolone, and cheddar cheeses. The Churro Twists are a confectionary delight, filled with buttery cinnamon and sugar, rolled in a cinnamon sugar mix, and served with a side of caramel dipping sauce. Churro Twists are available in orders of three, six, and 12-count sizes.

"We are excited to kick off the year with offerings that hit the spot from an innovation perspective,” said Lisa Davidson, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation at Round Table Pizza. “New York Style Inspired Crust continues to grow in popularity with consumers and with our pizza dough made-from-scratch daily, our pizza is only that much more crave-worthy. To top it all off, our Churro Twists enhance our menu with a new flavor profile, adding a level of sweetness that is right on trend.”

For more information on Round Table Pizza, visit roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

About Round Table Pizza Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

