Melina Cortes-Nmili Joins COPILOT as Vice President of Sales and Marketing

MAITLAND, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPILOT Provider Support Services , a leading HUB Services Provider, announces Melina Cortes-Nmili as its vice president of sales and marketing. As a senior leadership team member, Melina drives and implements sales and marketing efforts, leveraging her two decades of expertise across multiple specialty therapeutic areas.

Prior to joining COPILOT, Melina served as vice president of specialty programs and consulting for Prime Therapeutics, where she rebuilt and transformed the business unit and created a client consulting offering. Before this, she was the vice president of sales and marketing at Apotheco Pharmacy Group, developing and executing brand strategies and leading sales training programs. At Diplomat, Melina spearheaded a digital patient ecosystem for patients and their caregivers to remain compliant and adherent to therapy. In the past, Melina held marketing and product roles at Optum and Genzyme, where she began her career almost two decades ago.

“Melina offers a unique perspective within the specialty pharmacy industry, which is pivotal as we laser focus on growth in the new year,” said Valerie Sullivan, chief commercial officer of COPILOT. “Her extensive experience in commercial sales and marketing combined with a creative design background is a game changer for our product portfolio and a novel offering for clients seeking innovative HUB solutions. I’m proud to continue building a strong bench of diverse female leadership where individuals like Melina will further deepen our value proposition.”

Melina earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from the University of Massachusetts at Boston and an MBA from Northeastern University. In October 2023, she received the Influential Hispanic Woman award, honoring Latina women making a difference in business. She is a valued mentor and an active force within several local Boston organizations that promote the development of women and young professionals. Melina is also an acclaimed fashion designer, securing the title “Best Clothing Designer 2023” from Boston Magazine.

“I am excited to join COPILOT and use my passion for conceptualizing and implementing creative solutions to deliver better patient and caregiver experiences,” added Melina Cortes-Nmili. “Our technology is advanced and continues to evolve with the growing needs of an ever-changing market. In the next three to six months, I look forward to reviewing our product management, specialty client engagement, and ops implementation strategies to help refine the company’s marketing models and drive sales.”

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT offers technology enablement solutions to practice management and provider staff that deliver highly accurate and timely benefits investigations for specialty medications, medical devices, and laboratory testing. The real-time, easily accessible, web-based portal securely displays accurate data that brings value to provider offices and pharma clients to best manage each patient’s journey. With an experienced team and longevity in HUB and reimbursement services, the company provides guidance in market access and drives high satisfaction for clients. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL and a portfolio company of QHP. For more information, please visit www.cmcopilot.com .