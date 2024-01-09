Akrete names Nicole Stenclik as its first president, spearheading new agency leadership structure

CHICAGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akrete, an award-winning, national public relations, content development and marketing firm, announced the appointment of Boston-based Nicole Stenclik to the newly created role of president, effective Jan. 1.



Ushering in a new era for Akrete, Stenclik will work closely with founder and CEO Margy Sweeney to lead the agency. Her role will focus on delivering exceptional client service across the portfolio, managing Akrete’s team of 30 professionals from coast to coast, achieving excellence in daily operations and forging new client partnerships in the firm’s focus industries of financial services, commercial real estate, cannabis and professional services.

Stenclik, 38, has been a member of Akrete’s leadership for six years as both a vice president and managing consultant. Most recently, she has led the firm’s work for clients such as JLL, Steelcase, BGO, Unispace, and Kingbird Investment Management. Before joining Akrete, she served in client leadership roles and supported the management of the Boston office of global public relations firm Text100 (now Archetype); led national public relations at healthcare IT startup Imprivata; and served in various client service roles at BlissPR in New York City (now The Bliss Group).

“We are in growth mode and the time has come to augment our leadership. I am confident that Nicole—with all her energy, expertise, talent and dedication to our unique business model –will propel our agency forward,” said Sweeney. “Nicole has been an integral part of Akrete’s growth the last eight years, and has lived the Akrete model as both a contractor and full-time employee. Our diverse team of senior professionals will benefit greatly from Nicole’s thoughtful and collaborative leadership style.”

Akrete pioneered an agile, achievement-based business model that allows the boutique firm to deliver large-firm expertise and seasoned experts in its focus industries. The approach relies on a combination of full- and part-time professionals to flip the traditional agency model on its head and deliver specialized content and influential media programs executed by highly experienced teams. In this approach, if a professional has fewer hours to give each week, they are simply assigned to fewer teams, yet the company and its clients still benefit from their expertise, experience, and ideas.

“I have a passion for articulating and amplifying complex business stories to resonate with key audiences and inspire action. At Akrete, I’ve had the opportunity to do that on a national and global scale with some of the most respected companies in North America,” said Stenclik. “In this new role, I look forward to the opportunity to bring the benefits of our unique business model to life for our growing list of clients to meet their communications goals and move the needle on larger business priorities.”

About Nicole Stenclik

As a strategic public relations, digital marketing, and communications expert, Stenclik has spent 17 years working with brands to develop, deliver and amplify their narratives. She specializes in business-to-business public relations and marketing communications, including media relations, crisis communications, social media advisory, analyst relations and strategic content creation.

Stenclik has extensive experience working with both private and publicly-traded companies in commercial real estate, enterprise technology, professional services, cannabis and financial services including wealth management, investment and community banking, and equity research. She has worked with companies ranging from start-ups to the Fortune 500.

She has led a variety of multidisciplinary campaigns including brand awareness, issues ownership, rebranding and repositioning, company and product launches, and research report promotion. Stenclik has worked with both emerging and legacy brands including Xerox, BlackBerry, and KeyBank, and helped them redefine their market position and stand out in a crowded market during periods of significant corporate transformation and industry disruption.

The Massachusetts native graduated magna cum laude and earned a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

About Akrete:

Akrete, a firm founded on the idea of promoting accretion and business growth, is a national award-winning public relations, content development and marketing consulting agency hyper-focused on the financial services, professional services, real estate and cannabis industries. Certified nationally by WBENC as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), the firm’s clients include some of the most well-respected companies in North America including JLL, KeyBank, Hines, BGO and others. Akrete is ranked third in the nation among independent public relations agencies specializing in real estate investment and development, according to the 2023 O'Dwyer's annual top PR firm rankings. Founded in 2011, Akrete professionals are located in cities coast to coast with primary locations in Chicago (Willis Tower, Evanston), Boston, New York, Florida and Los Angeles. For more information, visit https://akrete.com/ .

