Richtech Robotics Unveils Advanced AI Capabilities, Elevating Human-Like Performance for Robot Bartender at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics”), a Nevada-based company and a provider of AI-driven service robots, announces its advanced AI capabilities for its robotic solution ADAM at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 held in Las Vegas January 9th-12th, in the North Hall, booth 9335. Richtech Robotics believes these advancements will revolutionize ADAM's capabilities beyond its role as a robot bartender, barista, or boba tea maker, enabling it to engage in sophisticated conversations with customers and emulate human actions with exceptional accuracy.



By analyzing and adapting to human-like motions, ADAM will become more interactive, accurately predicting and catering to customers' needs with improved precision. This advancement aims to not only enhance efficiency in task execution but also create a more engaging and fluid interaction between ADAM and customers. Richtech Robotics believes this innovative feature will redefine the landscape of robotic assistance in hospitality, fostering a seamless and enjoyable experience for patrons while supporting businesses with enhanced operational capabilities.

"This technology not only addresses the current labor challenges but enhances the guest experience, making the robots more engaging and interactive," said Matt Casella, Richtech Robotics’ President. "Our goal is to alleviate the labor burden, enabling restaurants and bars to support their current staff while focusing on other areas of their business, helping them to grow, scale, and improve their bottom line."

The new capabilities aim to elevate personalized interactions and significantly enhance efficiency, facilitating quicker service and seamless integration of robots across various settings. The enhancements will soon be available to customers in the U.S., and are expected to transform the entire robotic dining experience.

Richtech Robotics completed its IPO in November 2023 and addresses a critical need within the $4.7 trillion U.S. hospitality market, which is forecasted to reach $5.8 trillion by 2027. Despite this growth, technology remains an underdeveloped aspect in the industry, compounded by persistent staffing shortages that prevent restaurants and bars from capitalizing on the industry's resurgence.

As a dedicated partner to hospitality businesses, Richtech Robotics understands the challenges faced by today’s restaurants and bars, and has developed technology that aims to remove such barriers. ADAM, an innovative robot leveraging machine learning, AI, and edge computing, specializes in creating customizable drinks, enhancing productivity and experience through engaging 24/7 service.

For more information, visit https://www.richtechrobotics.com/ .

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Investors:

CORE IR

Matt Blazei

ir@richtechrobotics.com

Media:

Timothy Tanksley

Marketing Director

Richtech Robotics, Inc.

press@richtechrobotics.com

702-534-0050

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed360072-ae71-44cc-a479-62c2bbec5f9e