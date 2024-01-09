Verizon Business to showcase its retail technology at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2024

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase innovative 5G solutions at the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Big Show 2024 (Booth #3338) at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York City. Through a series of on-site experiences, the company will highlight the significant effect that 5G, dependable connectivity, collaboration tools, and more have on the retail sector.



In recent years, retailers faced unprecedented challenges including labor shortages, increased shrinkage and persistent supply chain disruptions. In 2024, retailers will increasingly invest in innovative solutions that will help them do more with what they have, including enhancing customer experiences, strengthening security, and streamlining inventory management.

"We’re the technology partner to some of the world’s largest retailers and help turn their pain points into competitive advantages,” said Mike Ruhnke, Vice President - Enterprise Sales, Verizon Business. “At NRF we will show how solutions such as cashierless checkout, warehouse automation, augmented reality mirrors, and electronic shelf labels come to life from the warehouse to the final point-of-sale.”

The Verizon Business booth, #3338, will be demonstrating a range of current and forward-looking scenarios.

Hands-on Innovative Experiences

Virtual Mirror: A dynamic augmented reality mirror that enables visitors to virtually try-on apparel and accessories.

A dynamic augmented reality mirror that enables visitors to virtually try-on apparel and accessories. Cashierless Checkout: The Express Shop cashierless checkout experience showcases 5G, MEC and AiFi technologies that enable a contactless and low friction customer experience.

The Express Shop cashierless checkout experience showcases 5G, MEC and AiFi technologies that enable a contactless and low friction customer experience. Warehouse Robotics: This area will feature a warehouse/distribution center scene showing how private wireless networks can be used to support inventory management systems and robotics such as AMRs.

This area will feature a warehouse/distribution center scene showing how private wireless networks can be used to support inventory management systems and robotics such as AMRs. Apparel Store Technology: The apparel shelves will feature a Proto M hologram display to show product demonstrations.

The apparel shelves will feature a Proto M hologram display to show product demonstrations. Grocery Store Technology: The grocery shelves will feature electronic shelf labels to improve operational efficiency and price accuracy and retail media networks to increase store revenues.



Solution Demonstrations

Verizon will showcase its dependable, highly secure, and quick network access in the solutions demo area. This connectivity is enabling various technologies to be combined into strong, modular, and intelligent solutions. Smarter insights, quicker decision making, and new functionality can all be made possible by these solutions. The main exhibits center on:

Enterprise Connectivity

Data Protection

CX Digital Transformations



