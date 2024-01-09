Biodegradable Dressing Market Is Projected to Gain US$ 318.8 Million by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.8%: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, states that the global biodegradable dressing market is pegged at US$ 219.9 million for 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 318.8 million by 2034-end. Biodegradable dressings represent a significant shift from traditional wound care materials, offering environmentally friendly alternatives that align with global efforts toward green healthcare practices.



Ongoing research and development efforts are fostering technological innovations in materials and manufacturing processes, enhancing the performance and versatility of biodegradable dressings. Biodegradable dressings are also increasingly tailored to address specific wound types, such as diabetic ulcers, burns, and surgical wounds, reflecting a trend toward more specialized wound care solutions.

Utilization of biocompatible materials derived from natural sources, such as plant-based fibers and polymers, is a prevailing trend, aligning with the demand for sustainable and biodegradable wound care solutions.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 318.8 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 3.8% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for biodegradable dressings is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034.

The United States market is estimated at US$ 69.8 million in 2024.

Sales of biodegradable dressings in China are projected to reach US$ 28 million by 2034.

Demand for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) foam is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2034.

“Rising incidence of chronic wounds due to conditions such as diabetes and ulcers are fueling the demand for advanced wound care solutions such as biodegradable dressings,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Aegis Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic

Datt Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd.

Stryker

Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co, Ltd.

BenQ Materials Corp.

EON Meditech Pvt Ltd.

Divine Medicure Technology

Axio Biosolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Cenefom Corp.

Smith & Nephew

Baxter

Reliance Life Sciences

Hangzhou Singclean Medical Product Co. Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

Leading biodegradable dressing manufacturers are 3M, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and Baxter, each contributing to market growth through innovation and strategic initiatives.

Key companies are adopting several organic and inorganic market strategies to increase their revenue shares and market reach. They are pursuing global expansion strategies, establishing partnerships, and entering into collaborations to tap into diverse markets and gain a competitive advantage.

Mergers and acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape, with companies acquiring innovative start-ups to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their market presence.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biodegradable dressing market, presenting historical demand data for 2018–2023 and forecast statistics for 2024–2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product (polyvinyl alcohol [PVA] foam, hyaluronic acid, carboxymethyl cellulose, fibrin glue, microporous polysaccharide hemosphere, chitosan) and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

