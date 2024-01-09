CHERRY XTRFY Reveals Entire Range of New Gaming Products at CES





After CHERRY’s acquisition of XTRFY and the introduction of the CHERRY XTRFY gaming brand in 2023, the renowned manufacturer of components and peripherals now presents a new generation of high-performance keyboards, mice and microphones for gamers.

KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY, a world-renowned brand in gaming in general and in the field of mechanical keyboard switches in particular, today announced one of their most extensive product launches to date, including high-performance gaming keyboards, mice, microphones and more, at CES 2024. CHERRY initially introduced its global effort within gaming peripherals with the acquisition of the Swedish gaming gear specialist XTRFY and the launch of CHERRY XTRFY in 2023.

“We’ve spent 2023 working diligently to build CHERRY XTRFY and create a new generation of gaming gear under a common banner. As we enter 2024, we’re extremely proud to introduce more than 10 new gaming products that will be released over the upcoming months. With innovative products that are at the forefront of performance, and expansions into new product segments, CHERRY XTRFY is building a complete range for professional and casual gamers alike,” says Joakim Jansson, Head of Product & Portfolio at CHERRY and Managing Director for CHERRY XTRFY.

CHERRY XTRFY has a history of collaborating with professional gamers, and the new products have been developed with input from some of the most experienced players in esports. Over the past year, CHERRY XTRFY has been working closely with top organizations globally such as Team Vitality (France), SK Gaming (Germany), Heroic (Norway) and LNG Esports (China), whose players have tested both existing and upcoming products.





MX 3.1 KEYBOARD: FEATURING THE NEW CHERRY MX2A SWITCHES

The MX 3.1 is a powerful gaming keyboard in a high-quality aluminum housing that not only gives it a distinctive look, but also enhances stability and durability. In addition to its sturdy design, this keyboard improves your typing experience in several ways. The keyboard's damping structure effectively reduces noise and makes typing more comfortable. When combined with the new CHERRY MX2A switches, the overall improvement becomes even more apparent.

CHERRY MX2A is a transformative upgrade to the CHERRY MX – the world’s most trusted keyboard switch, used in more than 60 million keyboards worldwide. With precisely applied premium-grade lubricant and a new innovative spring design, the MX2A brings you smoother actuation, improved acoustics, and a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes. A variety of MX2A switches are available for the MX 3.1, allowing you to choose a keyboard with your preferred switching characteristics.

The MX 3.1 ($129 MSRP) will be released in Q2 2024.





M64 & M68 MOUSE SERIES: ULTRA-FAST 8K WIRELESS PERFORMANCE

The sixth generation of CHERRY XTRFY mice offers performance on a whole new level. This includes four new models: The M64 Wireless and M64 Pro Wireless with an ergonomic form factor, and the M68 Wireless and M68 Pro Wireless with a symmetrical shape. Evolving from the popular M4 and M8 mice, CHERRY XTRFY crafted the M64 and M68 with input from elite gamers and redesigned the mice for even better grip and control, lower weight, and higher performance.

The Pro versions feature incredibly fast 8000 Hz technology. By reporting every 0.125 milliseconds and sending up to eight times more data than a standard 1000 Hz gaming mouse, these mice make cursor movements smoother and enable the computer to respond faster to every click. As a result, the M64 Pro Wireless and M68 Pro Wireless offer some of the lowest click latencies ever measured on wireless gaming mice. The mice will be available for purchase Q2 2024 for $99 (M64 Wireless and M68 Wireless) and $139 (M64 Pro Wireless and M68 Pro Wireless). View click latency test result.





M50 MOUSE SERIES: SOLID PERFORMANCE FOR ALL-LEVEL GAMERS

Completing its portfolio of mice, CHERRY XTRFY introduces the M50 and M50 Wireless, two mid-range mice featuring a new ergonomic shape for enhanced comfort and control and quality components at an affordable price point. The M50 series is the all-around choice for gamers at any skill level.

The wireless version comes with adjustable RGB illumination and triple connection modes. Game without compromises via wireless 2.4 GHz, connect to a variety of devices using Bluetooth®, or plug in the flexible CHERRY XTRFY EZcord® for smooth movements in wired mode. The M50 Mouse Series will be available in Q2 2024 for $49 (M50), and $69 (M50 Wireless).





NGALE MICROPHONE SERIES: FOR GAMERS, STREAMERS AND CREATORS

CHERRY XTRFY strengthens its microphone portfolio by introducing a new segment aimed toward gamers and streamers. The Ngale series includes the Ngale X Professional USB & XLR microphone, the Ngale R Premium USB mic, and the Ngale Boom Arm.

The top-performing model, Ngale X, is designed for studio-grade audio at a non-studio price, bringing excellent sound quality to both professional and aspiring creators. Ngale X is an XLR/USB hybrid microphone, giving experienced creators the ability to connect to professional interfaces, while allowing users of all levels to enjoy the benefits of a dynamic high-quality microphone through USB plug-and-play. The Ngale X is ideally mounted on a boom arm, although a desk stand is included for quick and cost-effective installation.

The second microphone, Ngale R, is a standalone USB microphone for high-quality sound capture without hassle. This condenser mic captures your voice with clarity, while its RGB-illuminated, retro-inspired design makes your streams and videos look as good as they sound.

Both microphones are engineered with a focus on sound quality, featuring single, high-quality capsules with cardioid polar patterns for streaming, voiceovers and solo recordings with greater detail and depth.

Both are also compatible with the convenient Ngale Boom Arm, a robust yet highly flexible stand with hand-tightened friction hinges for easy handling, integrated cable management and a construction that takes up minimal space on your desk.

The Ngale series will be available Q2 2024 for $189 (Ngale X), $119 (Ngale R), and $109 (Ngale Boom Arm).





GP5 AMNIS BLUE EDITION MOUSEPADS

To tie the new gaming setup together, CHERRY XTRFY launches a new edition of the GP5 mousepad. The GP5 Amnis Blue adds new artwork as well as new sizes to the GP5 series, coming in Medium, Large and XL versions to accommodate a diverse range of gamers.

Coming Q2 2024, the GP5 mousepad is trusted by professional gamers, and was last seen winning the final CS:GO Major and the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2023 in Counter-Strike 2. With CHERRY XTRFY’s smoothest cloth surface yet, the mousepad provides the speed needed for fast-paced plays with pinpoint precision.

The GP5 Black will be available for $17 (Medium), $27.50 (Large), and $37 (XL), while the MSRP of the GP5 Amnis Blue will be $21 (Medium), $32 (Large), and $43 (XL).

ABOUT CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, esports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at cherry.de and cherryxtrfy.com

