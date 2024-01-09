Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market to Surpass 1690.25 Million by 2030; Increasing Global Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions to Augment Growth

Westford USA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global distributed energy resource management system market is witnessing significant growth as it emerges as a pivotal sector in the energy industry. DERMS is crucial in seamlessly integrating diverse renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, and hydropower, into conventional power grids.

The increasing global emphasis on curbing carbon emissions and accompanying a sustainable energy future has spurred a notable upswing in adopting renewable energy sources. In this transformative energy landscape, distributed energy resource management systems assume a pivotal role in the global distributed energy resource management system market.

Commercial Segment to Dominate due to Diverse Range of Businesses

The commercial segment is the most rapidly expanding sector within the distributed energy resource management system market. This segment encompasses various businesses, including office buildings, retail stores, hotels, and various other commercial establishments.

The market in North America has established its dominance in the global market through its robust infrastructure and cutting-edge technological advancements. The region stands out as a leader, marked by a substantial adoption of distributed energy resource management system solutions in the global distributed energy resource management system market.

Utility-Scale Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Integration of Distributed Energy Resources

The utility-scale application is the largest and most prominent segment within the global distributed energy resource management system market. Utility-scale applications involve integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) into vast power systems that utility companies operate.

Regional market in Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as the fastest-growing market for global distributed energy resource management system market, showcasing the immense potential for innovation and expansion. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are experiencing a remarkable surge in renewable energy adoption and decentralized energy generation within this dynamic region.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global distributed energy resource management system market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market

In 2022, Schneider Electric made a significant stride in the energy industry by unveiling "Grid to Prosumer," a comprehensive Distributed Energy Resource (DER) management solution. This innovative system was specifically engineered to optimize the connectivity and value of renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and electric vehicles. Schneider Electric's Grid to Prosumer aims to usher in a more sustainable and efficient energy landscape by seamlessly integrating these distributed energy resources.

In 2022, Horizon Power, a prominent utility company, announced its intention to implement Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) technology across its Western Australian microgrids. This strategic move is designed to facilitate the seamless integration of both customer-owned and utility-owned distributed energy resources.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

