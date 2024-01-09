Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Predictions 2024 What to Expect in the Year Ahead" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Coming off a tumultuous year for the banking industry, financial institutions are keeping an eye on their own books and the outside world. As they look to 2024 and beyond, banks, financial technology companies, credit unions and consulting firms are evaluating their risk after 2023 brought the second, third and fourth largest bank failures in U.S. history. Meanwhile, Washington looks to tighten its grip on oversight of the financial industry.



Leaders in the industry are split on whether the regional banking crisis is over, although they're mostly united on how they'd like the federal government to respond to it. By a wide margin, finance professionals think Republican policies would benefit them more than Democratic ones, and are hoping for Republican victories in the 2024 elections when it comes to their business. At the same time, new opportunities are presenting themselves, and leaders in the financial industry are excited about how to incorporate them - especially artificial intelligence - into their organizations.



With all this in mind, this report analyzes the ways that companies across financial sectors are planning for 2024.



Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

Research methodology

Regional banking crises

Politics and policy

Technology

Changing behavior

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0zw5m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.