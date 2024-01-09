Global Spunbond Nonwovens Industry Report 2024-2030: Focus Grows on Sustainability, Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spunbond Nonwovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030



The global market for Spunbond Nonwovens estimated at US$17.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report offers valuable insights into the Influencer Market, examining its world market trajectories and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the looming global recession on this dynamic industry.

Disposable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.8% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Non-Disposable segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

While COVID-19 had a mixed impact on various markets, the report focuses on its effects on the Nonwovens Market, particularly in relation to N95 mask production in China. It provides a comparison of production figures between January and April 2020, offering a clear picture of the pandemic's influence on manufacturing.

Before delving into the specifics, the report provides a prelude to Spunbond Nonwovens, setting the stage for a comprehensive understanding of this sector. Key end-use markets are explored, highlighting the diverse applications and industries that rely on Spunbond Nonwovens. The competitive landscape of Spunbond Nonwovens is examined, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The market outlook for Spunbond Nonwovens is discussed, with a focus on capacity growth, the predominant role of polypropylene, and the commanding share of personal care and hygiene applications. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to emerge as the leading consumer of Spunbond Nonwovens, with a special look into the South East Asian market.



The Spunbond Nonwovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 572 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend Towards Development of New Spunbond Nonwoven Fabrics

Automation Picks up

Intensified Demand for Nonwovens in Technical Textles to Boost Growth Prospects

Industry Witnesses Visible Shift towards Spunbonds in Geotextiles

World Technical Textiles Production by Textile Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Others, Nonwovens and Woven

Spunbond Nonwovens to Gain from Popularity of Composite Nonwovens

Growing Focus on Improving Crop Yield and Protection Spurs Use of Spunbond Nonwovens in Agriculture

Spunbond-Meltblown-Spunbond Finds Improved Demand

Focus Grows on Sustainability

Increasing Diaper Sales Led by Expanding Infant Population to Drive Demand

Annual Usage of Baby Disposable Diapers Per Infant by Region (Age up to 2.5 years)

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Strong Demand for Adult Incontinence Products Led by an Aging Population Augurs Well for Market Growth

Worldwide Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence by Geographic Region (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of UI Prevalence (in Million)

Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in Men and Women

Feminine Hygiene Products to Boost Growth

Female Population in 15-49 Years Age Group (in Million) by Region: 2018 & 2025P

Revival of the Automobile Sector Post COVID-19 to Encourage Demand

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Factors Pushing Demand in Automotive Applications

Growth in Demand for Building Textiles Underpins Market Expansion

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021 Year Construction Spending (In $ Trillion)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 75 Featured)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Johns Manville

Freudenberg SE

Don & Low Ltd.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Advanced Fabrics (SAAF)

Fitesa S.A.

Feicheng Lianyi Engineering Plastics Co., Ltd.

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven Co., Ltd. (HTJH)

Dongguan Jinchen Nonwoven Co., Ltd.

FOSHAN GUIDE TEXTILE CO., LTD.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afrm6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment