Risk Strategies Acquires Hooper, Hayes & Rogan

BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Hooper, Hayes & Rogan, a Fort Lauderdale-based agency focused on commercial and personal lines clients. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded in 1998, Hooper, Hayes & Rogan provides insurance coverage to businesses and individuals throughout the state of Florida. Commercial lines is the firm’s primary focus, with extensive experience placing coverages for public sector and non-profit entities, as well as for contractors, manufacturing companies, and large properties.

“Specialty expertise with a client-first mindset drives success even in the most challenging times,” said Scott Popilek, Atlantic Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “The team at Hooper, Hayes & Rogan brings that same approach which is why I’m thrilled to welcome them to the Risk Strategies family.”

Hooper, Hayes & Rogan has an extensive client base throughout the state of Florida, as well as in Texas, Tennessee and California. Its highly experienced staff averages more than 17 years in tenure with the firm. A high-touch service approach has engendered exceptional client retention and loyalty with the length of relationship for the firm’s top 10 clients averaging 16 years.

“We saw in Risk Strategies a unique opportunity to bring a vast new array of specialized resources to our clients, bolster our competitiveness, and create new career possibilities for our people,” said Tom Rogan, Founder, Hooper, Hayes & Rogan. “I’m excited for what our future will bring as part of Risk Strategies.”

The purchase of Hooper, Hayes & Rogan marks the latest in a series of investments Risk Strategies has made in Florida dating back to the 2016 buy of leading marine insurance specialist Atlas Insurance Brokerage. More than a dozen specialty acquisitions in the state including Kahn Carlin, Advanced Insurance Underwriters, Danna-Gracey, Gehring Group and Parady Financial Group, among others, have positioned Risk Strategies as a leading insurance brokerage and risk advisor in the state today.

