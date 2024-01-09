Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size to Surpass US$ 1,457.2 million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is expected to clock US$ 1,457.2 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) Market is witnessing transformative advancements in reproductive medicine, contributing to improved outcomes in assisted reproductive technologies. This press release highlights key developments, breakthroughs, and the dynamic landscape of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, playing a pivotal role in enhancing the success rates of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and ensuring healthier pregnancies.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/preimplantation-genetic-testing-market/8402

Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Scope



Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 598.1 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 1,457.2 million CAGR 10.4% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Technique, Application, End-user, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Precision Selection for Healthy Embryos: The Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market specializes in the genetic assessment of embryos before implantation during IVF procedures. This enables precision selection of embryos without known genetic disorders, reducing the risk of genetic conditions and increasing the likelihood of successful pregnancies.

Comprehensive Genetic Analysis: The market offers comprehensive genetic analysis through various PGT techniques, including PGT-A (aneuploidy testing), PGT-M (monogenic disorder testing), and PGT-SR (structural rearrangement testing). These techniques allow for the identification of chromosomal abnormalities, single gene disorders, and structural rearrangements, ensuring a thorough assessment of embryo health.

Advancements in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): The integration of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies is shaping the future of PGT. NGS enables high-throughput sequencing of embryos, providing detailed genetic information with enhanced accuracy. The application of NGS in PGT contributes to faster turnaround times, increased sensitivity, and improved reliability in detecting genetic abnormalities.

Reducing the Burden of Genetic Disorders: PGT plays a pivotal role in reducing the burden of genetic disorders by preventing the transmission of inherited conditions to future generations. Families with a history of genetic diseases can benefit from PGT to ensure that only healthy embryos are selected for implantation, minimizing the risk of genetic conditions in offspring.

Improving IVF Success Rates: The market's focus on genetic screening contributes to improved IVF success rates. By selecting genetically normal embryos, the chances of successful implantation and healthy pregnancies are enhanced. PGT provides valuable information to fertility specialists, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimize the chances of a successful IVF cycle.

Expanding Applications in Reproductive Medicine: PGT is expanding its applications beyond traditional indications. The market is witnessing increased use of PGT for elective reasons, such as family balancing and choosing specific traits. This evolution reflects the growing demand for personalized reproductive choices and the ability to make informed decisions about family planning.

Challenges and Opportunities: Challenges in the PGT Market include ethical considerations, the need for continuous improvement in accuracy, and the affordability of these advanced genetic technologies. Opportunities for advancements lie in research and development, the exploration of non-invasive PGT techniques, and collaborative efforts to address ethical concerns and broaden access to PGT services.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PROCEDURE Preimplantation Genetic Screening Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis GLOBAL PREIMPLANTATION GENETIC TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Next-Generation Sequencing Polymerase Chain Reaction Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Comparative Genomic Hybridization Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism

Browse full TOC here

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8402

Future Outlook: The Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market is poised for continuous growth and innovation as assisted reproductive technologies become more sophisticated. Ongoing research, technological advancements, and a commitment to ethical practices are pivotal in shaping the future of PGT. The market's evolution positions it as a key player in advancing reproductive medicine and empowering individuals and couples in their journey towards parenthood.

Browse other reports:

The global transplant diagnostic market was pegged at US$ 1 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

The global multiple sclerosis drugs market was pegged at US$ 24 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The global spinal cord stimulation market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

The global chronic hepatitis therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 11.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.

The global self-blood glucose monitoring market was pegged at US$ 14.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.50 % during the forecast period.

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.



