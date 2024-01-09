Global Motion Positioning Stages Market Forecast 2023-2030: Growing Preference for Air Bearings to Achieve Seamless, Vibration-Free Motion

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Motion Positioning Stages Market by Movement Type (Goniometer, Linear, Rotary), Bearing Type (Air Bearing, Mechanical Bearing), Motor Type, Load Capacity, Axis, Application - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Motion Positioning Stages Market size was estimated at USD 966.31 million in 2022, USD 1.021 billion in 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% to reach USD 1.549 billion by 2030.

Widespread adoption of automation across the manufacturing sector and government initiatives to promote advancements in manufacturing and industrial sectors have stimulated the demand for motion positioning stages. Additionally, the burgeoning demand for semiconductors across the world and increasing usage of ultra-high precision positioning stages in the semiconductor industry drive the growth of motion positioning stages. However, the substantial cost of high-precision equipment can pose barriers for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, complexity in design and operation, which necessitates specialized knowledge to design, operate, and maintain, limits the user base.

However, players are investing in advanced technologies to ease the operation of motion positioning stages by developing user-friendly, smart control interfaces and systems. Additionally, demand for smaller, more compact stages for use in portable and space-restricted applications and increased demand for tailored solutions to meet specific industry needs can create new avenues of growth for the industry.

Measurement Type: Advancements to improve functionality and performance of linear motion positioning stages

Goniometer stages are precision positioning devices designed to rotate an object precisely around a fixed point, often referred to as the center of rotation. These stages are typically used in applications where angular positioning is crucial, including crystallography, metrology, and beam steering in optics and photonics. Linear stages are designed to allow precise linear motion control in one direction. These are the most common types of positioning stages used in a wide range of applications, from industrial automation to laboratory research, such as in microscopy, semiconductor wafer inspection, and precision machining. Rotary stages are designed to rotate an object around a single axis. They are primarily used where rotation at a precise angle is necessary, such as in robotics, antenna positioning, and medical devices. Their preference arises from the need for rotational movement with positional accuracy, repeatability, and sometimes the capability to handle high loads.

Bearing Type: Growing preference for air bearings to achieve seamless, vibration-free motion

Air-bearing stages are used in applications that require vibration-free motion, constant velocity, and optimum angular repeatability. They are often used in cleanroom environments, such as semiconductor wafer inspection or flat panel display manufacturing, where contamination must be minimized. Mechanical bearings include ball bearings, roller bearings, and crossed-roller bearings, and they provide high load-carrying capacity with good rigidity, which makes them suitable for applications involving heavy loads, such as machining and industrial automation. They can operate in more varied environments compared to air bearings and are typically more cost-effective. However, they do have more rolling friction and may require maintenance and lubrication.

Motor Type: Need for automation across diverse industries propelling the need for motorized motor type

Manual motion positioning stages are often chosen for applications where simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and direct user control are paramount. Manual stages are preferred in settings that do not have stringent precision requirements or conditions where automated control is not justified due to the frequency of adjustments or cost constraints. Typical use cases include basic research and development environments, educational settings, and low-volume production where fine manual adjustments are adequate. Motorized motion positioning stages are typically utilized in applications where high precision, repeatability, and automation are critical. They are widely employed in mass production environments and industries where integration with computer controls streamlines operations and increases efficiency. Uses include semiconductor wafer inspection, automated microscopy, laser machining, and robotic surgery, among others. These stages are often essential for complex processes that require consistent and repeatable movements that cannot be accomplished manually.

Load Capacity: Increasing utilization of above 140 kg load category for industrial use

Motion positioning stages with a load capacity of 0-20 kg are primarily designed for highly precise, low load applications. 0-20 kg category typically includes stages for microscope positioning, small optics, and lightweight instrumentation positioning tasks. Motion positioning stages within the 21-50 kg load capacity range are suitable for medium-sized loads and often employed in medium-scale automation, 3D printing, and laser processing applications.

The 51-100 kg load capacity segment caters to applications that involve bulky or heavy components, such as large parts positioning, automotive assembly, and aerospace component manufacturing providing a high degree of precision. Stages with a load capacity of 101-140 kg are employed in demanding industrial and research applications requiring both significant load-bearing capabilities and precise positioning. The above 140 kg load capacity segment encompasses motion positioning stages typically custom-engineered to handle very large and heavy loads. The above 140 kg load capacity systems are critical for large-scale manufacturing processes, the energy sector, heavy machinery assembly, and scientific facilities like particle accelerators and telescope positioning systems.

Application: Wide scope of applications in industrial handling and laser cutting

Motion positioning stages play a crucial role in the evolution of automation and research applications by providing precise movement control, often down to the nanometer level. Technological advances in motion positioning stages offer complex motion capabilities that are vital for tasks such as sample manipulation, automated testing, and robotic assembly. In biotechnology, motion positioning stages are integral components in a multitude of applications including DNA sequencing, cellular imaging, and drug discovery.

Motion positioning stages provide the precision and control necessary for manipulating biological samples and operating sophisticated analytical instruments like confocal microscopes and flow cytometers. In industrial handling, motion positioning stages are used to enhance the efficiency and precision of manufacturing processes. Laser-cutting applications demand exceptionally high precision and speed, requirements that are met by integrating motion positioning stages. Motion positioning stages control the movement of laser optics or the workpiece itself with high accuracy, contributing to clean and precise cuts in materials ranging from metals to plastics and composites.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers Government Initiatives Promoting Industry 4.0 and Robotic Automation Increasing Use of Ultra-High Precision Positioning Stages in the Semiconductor Industry Ongoing Trend Toward Miniaturization in Electronics and Medical Devices

Restraints Compatibility Issues and Need for Frequent Maintenance of Positioning Stages

Opportunities Advancements in Motion Positioning Stages Technology With AI & Ml Research into Lighter, Stronger Materials for Stage Construction and Rise of Customization

Challenges Complexity in the Design and Operation of Motion Positioning Stages



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Motion Positioning Stages Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Movement Type

Goniometer

Linear

Rotary

Bearing Type

Air Bearing

Mechanical Bearing

Motor Type

Manual

Motorized

Load Capacity

0-20 Kg

101-140 Kg

21-50 Kg

51-100 Kg

Above 140 Kg

Axis

Multi Axis

Single Axis

Application

Automation & Research

Biotechnology

Industrial Handling

Laser Cutting

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

